Google: Indian Talent, Innovation Creates and Empowers Google Products Worldwide: Executives at Top Companies





India is one of Google’s most important markets and a source of great talent and innovation to help develop and enhance the company’s products around the world, said an executive at the tech giant. Karan Bhatia, Google’s global head of government affairs and public policy, told PTI on Friday that the company is very excited about India and its trajectory.

“India is one of our most important markets in the world. India is truly our second home. India is also a source of great talent and talent, innovations that truly help develop and enhance Google products around the world,” he said.

Bhatia said the market is also a dynamic market, with Internet usage and an explosion of new SMEs and start-ups. He said India has seen an explosion of internet usage over the past nine years, with some surprising developments, especially in rural areas experiencing the fastest penetration growth and digital-first business growth. .

“We have more unicorns, more startups, more digital-first companies, and governments that really understand the important role of digitization and digital policies.” said Bhatia.

He said there is an ecosystem in India in general, which is driving India’s presence in the global digital network. Find stories that interest you. “(Narendra) Modi has had a digital-first mindset from the beginning. You can see how he has encouraged governments to adopt digital technologies. You see things like Adar. So there are definitely important factors that are a result of government leadership,” he said. Bhatia served as vice president of the U.S. Trade Representative from 2005 to 2007 and is credited with leading negotiations on the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement and the Open Skies Agreement with India.

“We are excited about the Prime Minister’s visit for many reasons. We see many opportunities for continued growth in people-to-people and business-to-business relationships.”

“In three years, I would like to see a doubling of the level of partnership between the US and India in the digital space, and I think that is a real possibility,” he said.

Modi will visit the United States from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The two leaders will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22, which includes a speech at a joint parliamentary session on June 22.

Bhatia said Google is playing an important role in this area.

“We do that through our products and we continue to build and develop new products in India for the Indian market and frankly for the global market. I’m doing it,’ he said.

He said Google launched the India Digitalization Fund several years ago to invest $10 billion in Indian companies.

“We’ve also partnered with Jio, Airtel, and even smaller startups, and they’re really the source of a lot of innovation,” he said.

Bhatia said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden here next week was a sign to both governments that he hopes the relationship and trade ties will grow, especially in the technology and digital sphere. “It will send a clear signal,” he said.

“This is at a very high level, and I think it is the greatest thing that can be done. Especially in the technology space, there are constantly evolving regulations and policies that can sometimes create challenges and sometimes create obstacles.”

“It is important that these policies be considered through the framework of how our economies can be aligned, grow together, and continue to work together more effectively. It’s the biggest thing you want,” he said. .

Bhatia said Google sees itself as an AI-first company and has been investing in the space for years.

“In fact, many of the Google products you use today already have AI built in, and some of them are actually working in India and are working better in India than ever before. It also includes,” he said.

“While Google’s new language capabilities are now available through artificial intelligence, there are many opportunities to continue working on them. One reason: to increase the capabilities and presence of AI.

He said Google is also working with many Indian companies on artificial intelligence solutions that solve some of the opportunities and challenges, adding that the US and India could become two AI superpowers working together. rice field.

“We have been in a dialogue and it is clear that Google is at the forefront of emerging and critical technologies both in the US and in India. It is good that there is dialogue,” said Bhatia, “cooperation is necessary in that area.”

He said many companies, including Google, are looking to grow in India and are continuing to invest in India, adding that demand is clearly strong.

“It’s a very competitive global environment right now, so I think it’s right for the prime minister to focus on this,” he said.

Many countries around the world are trying to attract companies through follow-up investments as they shape the trajectory of their economic development, especially in the technology sector, he said, adding the fact that India is playing such a role. , added. Prioritizing this makes a lot of sense.

“The Indian government, like governments around the world, continues to invest in its digital and technology infrastructure and continues to invest in the skills of its people. is the second major area of ​​focus.

“Third, the government itself is an adopter of technology, and we have certainly seen the Indian government do so. This will enable these cross-border partnerships,” he said. When asked about improvements in India, he said:

