Google adds useful new features to Android Play Books app





If you buy eBooks from the Google Play Books app, Google is adding some new features to the Android version of the app. All of this is what the company calls “library management,” and it’s going to be faster, easier, and more flexible once new features are available. Those with large libraries of purchased e-books will experience the greatest improvement. Google says, “These features should help you better manage your downloaded books, organize your shelves, and quickly find specific books in your library.” According to a new support page posted by Google, the Android version of the app allows you to: Manage multiple books in your library at once.To do this, the tabs at the top of the screen are[Your Books]and the tab at the bottom is[Library]Make sure it is in Long press on any book and a round circle will appear on the cover image. Tap the circle of the title you want to manage at once. Once completed, you will be presented with options to add all selected eBooks to your bookshelf, remove them, or mark them as finished. This saves time by allowing you to perform the same action on multiple eBooks at once instead of one at a time.

Manage multiple e-books simultaneously with new library management features

To sort your eBooks by title, author, or date, or filter your library by genre, author, format, age, and more, open the Play Books app and tap[ライブラリ]Tap a tab. Click the filter icon (just above the eBook portrait image,[タイトル]First icon on the left side of the tab), you can see different headings and filter your eBooks in different ways.

Sort eBooks by title or author, filter by genre, format, and more

If you have more than 25 eBooks in your library, you’ll see an index on the right side of the screen. All letters from A to Z are listed vertically, allowing you to quickly find e-books by title or author name. To view the index, tap the filter icon again and tap[表示]under the heading[リスト]at the bottom of the screen, then tap[適用]When you press the button, the index will appear on the right edge of the display. Again, you should have at least 25 e-books in your library.

You can also adjust it to show an index, so you can quickly find eBooks by title or author.

These new features will be available for Android users on Play Books app lock version 2023.04.17.00 and later. This feature was recently added to the Pixel 6 Pro running Android 14 Beta 3.1. If you don’t have the Play Books app on your Android phone, tap this link to install it. The app is also available for iPhone, but new features may not be available.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/news/google-improves-play-books-library-management_id148257 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos