Google Pixel 8 may finally fix one of the Pixel 7’s biggest shortcomings





The Google Pixel 8 series is still at least four months away from its official release. However, in recent weeks, extensive details about the phone’s Tensor G3 chip and camera system have been leaked, revealing details of important changes Google is planning. Display specs for the Pixel 8 and its siblings have now also surfaced on the internet, revealing their exact sizes, higher peak brightness levels, and more.

Android Police Daily Video Scroll to continue content

The Pixel 8 will reportedly have a 6.17-inch display, corroborating previous leaks. That’s slightly smaller than the 6.3-inch 90Hz panel Google currently uses in the Pixel 7. More importantly, the company plans to use a higher 120Hz refresh rate panel in the upcoming Pixel, a panel on par with the best of his Android smartphones. Google’s move to his 120Hz panel comes after the switch to his 90Hz screen on his mid-range Pixel 7a this year.

In addition to the size reduction, Google plans to double the corner radius to make the corners of the display more rounded.

Android Authority sources also suggest that the Pixel 8 display’s peak brightness will improve to 1,400 nits while showing HDR content, up from the Pixel 7’s rated peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Google is testing panels from BOE and Samsung for the smaller Pixel, but it’s unclear if the two companies will supply screens to retailers.

Google is reportedly planning to keep the display size at 6.7 inches for the Pixel 8 Pro. However, the curved edges are ditched in favor of screens with flat sides. This makes for near-zero accidental touches and makes finding the perfect screen protector for Google’s upcoming flagship Pixel smartphone much easier. Peak brightness can increase from 1,400 nits to 1,600 nits when viewing HDR content.

Like the Pixel 8, the Pro also appears to have a corner radius of 115 pixels, more than double the 50 pixels of the Pixel 7 Pro.

The screen refresh rate appears to be constant at 120 Hz, but new generation Samsung panels support a more variable refresh rate that varies more smoothly between 60 and 120 Hz. Additionally, it is reported that the display refresh rate could drop to his 5Hz, which should help improve battery life. The source of the report had limited information about this change, but the improvement should help reduce screen tearing when playing games and watching videos.

Interestingly, the Pixel 8 Pro’s display resolution drops slightly to 2992 x 1344 compared to the Pixel 7 Pro’s 3120 x 1080 resolution. This reduces the pixel density from 512 PPI on the current model to 490 PPI. However, this is unlikely to affect the sharpness of the actual screen.

Google has never put the best displays on Pixel phones. Leaked information doesn’t seem to change that with the Pixel 8 series. But the overall upgrade should lead to noticeable improvements in everyday use.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-pixel-8-could-finally-fix-one-of-pixel-7-biggest-shortcomings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos