Impressive new healthcare technology to be piloted in Pilbara





10 Finalists Selected for Cook Government’s $5 Million Contest “The Challenge” Pilbara’s Digital Solutions for Healthcare Trials Exciting New Technologies for 12 Months to Benefit Communities for the Future

Ten high-tech digital solutions were selected from nearly 100 global submissions in a global survey aimed at improving healthcare delivery in Western Australia’s sprawling Pilbara region.

Last October, the state government issued a $5 million global challenge to researchers seeking world-leading medical research and innovative solutions to improve healthcare delivery in the Pilbara.

The 10 finalists were selected after a two-stage review by Northwest field experts and stakeholders. The group presented a wide range of ideas to leverage technology to help different groups within the Pilbara community.

High-quality innovations include the first microneedle patch to help screen for skin cancer, an integrated AI-powered camera to help screen for eye disease, and digital imaging to ‘understand’ people’s health needs in virtual worlds . 3D goggles.

Another finalist designed a solution to help bridge the communication gap between Aboriginal community members and health care workers. New technologies are combined with ancient wisdom, such as adapting artificial intelligence to speak to patients in traditional languages, or “digital yanning,” using computer integration developed by CSIRO to share medical records. I am using it.

For the full list of finalists, click here: Challenge Finalists

For a vision of finalist submissions, please click here: https://youtu.be/HBUsypCHAZ4

BHP Group Limited, Rio Tinto and the Future Health Research and Innovation Fund are partnering to deliver a $5 million prize, to be announced in October 2024.

Ten finalists were awarded $200,000 to embed their concept in the Pilbara for 12 months and prove it worked. The group will work with key local healthcare stakeholders to help them understand their unique landscapes, populations and local healthcare needs and develop culturally appropriate applications.

For more information, visit thechallenge.health.wa.gov.au.

Comment from Minister for Medical Research Stephen Dawson:

“Western Australia is emerging as a leader in medical research as the challenge draws global attention.

“All 10 finalists are from Australia and 8 are from Washington State, demonstrating that we nurture innovative thinkers and support entry-level ideas.

“It is also great to see leading scientific institutions including CSIRO, Telstra Health, Curtin University and the University of Western Australia joining The Challenge.

“We wish all 10 finalists the best of luck as they embark on the next chapter of the competition, proving the effectiveness of their concept over the next 12 months.”

Comment by Pilbara MLA Kevin Michelle:

“The Pilbara is a large and diverse region that presents unique challenges in providing healthcare.

“I was very impressed with the level of talent among the finalists. Each idea has the potential to change the lives of not only the Pilbara, but the wider community.

“It is important to make sure these projects are culturally appropriate and work on-site in the Pilbara, so we are excited to see how these ideas evolve during the proof-of-concept phase. ”

Comment from Brandon Craig, President of Iron Ore, Western Australia, BHP Assets:

“Congratulations to our amazing finalists. It’s great to see Australia have such a wide range of talent when it comes to innovative thinking.

“BHP has proudly supported the Pilbara’s health and well-being efforts for over 50 years and we are thrilled to see these concepts come to life over the next 12 months and beyond.

“Improving access to quality healthcare for people living in remote and rural areas of Western Australia is a great achievement and we are very pleased to be able to help.”

Rio Tinto Vice President Health, Safety, Environment and Community Cecil Thaxter said:

“Technology and innovation have been central to our journey at Pilbara over the past 50 years, helping us find better ways to provide the ingredients the world needs.

“We are excited to see the technologies and innovations developed by the finalists, including in-country medical solutions, that have the potential to bring real change to healthcare in the Pilbara.

“We are proud to partner with the state government to support these finalists and look forward to seeing how these great ideas grow over the next 12 months.”

