Ongoing System Changes Confounding Tesla’s Competitors





While sustainable travel is essential for a low-carbon society, many have long believed that EVs pose too great a threat to the profitability of the traditional fossil fuel-powered auto industry. With no refueling infrastructure, distribution and service networks, and high barriers to entry such as externalities and high-tech start-up costs and capacity building, EVs seemed doomed as a smart idea. It was nothing more. Initially, Tesla’s competitors were less concerned.

“The higher the capital requirements, the higher the barriers to entry,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk conceded. “If the barriers to entry are high, new entrants will not appear and innovation will not occur. Indeed, new entrants drive innovation.

Musk and team anticipated the vertical alignment needed to survive as an all-electric vehicle company. Transforming the automotive industry to EVs and consistently achieving revenue growth.

What is it that makes Tesla so important in the automotive world today?

Actions That Hampered Tesla’s Competitors

Early adopters believed Tesla would beat incumbents to gain market share, but now Tesla’s competitors, including Ford, GM, Volkswagen and Mercedes, believe that change is fast enough. can not. Tesla has played a pioneering role in the industry by differentiating itself in terms of brand image, functional design, sales model, in-vehicle intelligence and service platform. Each year we see further developments and innovations in our product line. The infrastructure, ancillary technologies and industrial chains supporting the company are also maturing.

Tesla’s patent pledge is intended to facilitate advances in electric vehicle technology. The company has committed not to file patent lawsuits against anyone who wishes to use its technology in good faith. The term “good faith” is further defined to include a use is excluded.

Tesla’s innovations have convinced competitors that technology is the future of automotive success. The question is, ‘Is Tesla a car company that incorporates technology, or is it a technology company applied to cars?’ The answer is both, each immutably dependent on the other. As an internet-of-cars company, Tesla has more software than your average car, integrated around a single central software architecture. Most internal combustion engine (ICE) cars have less software, making it more difficult to mimic Tesla’s ability to update software to optimize vehicle performance.

The move to cloud-based infrastructure in the automotive industry required breaking resistance to innovation. Tesla has dismissed this specific objection when it comes to its Supercharger network. At the time of the company’s announcement, EV’s limited range and lack of charging options were major obstacles. Tesla has eliminated these frustrations by making charging fast and almost anywhere.

Tesla’s hardware architecture contradicts early legacy automakers’ attempts to electrify vehicles, as the all-electric company lacks a flat-pack battery, two electric motors (front and rear), and a transmission. was Tesla’s competitors writhed to see a lower center of gravity, higher energy density and more efficient battery management, rather than the bearish approach of adapting existing ICE car architectures with batteries in the trunk. .

Ahead of mass production of the Model 3, Tesla reduced battery costs by manufacturing its own batteries and entering the Gigafactory. Such innovations depend on economies of scale to become feasible. Rather than making one-off manufacturing decisions, Tesla continuously upgrades its manufacturing processes to improve quality and reduce costs.

Demonstrating Tesla’s progress, Toyota recently announced that it will adopt a technology introduced by Tesla called “Gigacasting” as part of its strategy to improve the performance and reduce costs of its upcoming EVs. The Giga Press is an aluminum die casting machine used by Tesla in its factories in the United States, China, and Germany. The gigantic machines produce much larger aluminum parts than ever used in car manufacturing. Since 2008, Tesla has sourced presses from Italy-based IDRA, a division of China’s LK Industries. In operation, the press draws over 80 kg (176 lbs) of molten aluminum into the mold, where it is shaped. Place and release the part to cool quickly.

What to expect from Tesla

It’s the vehicle at its core as we journalists craft headline-grabbing stories about Tesla, including the launch of the Cybertruck, the failure to deploy truly fully self-driving technology, and Musk’s own many shortcomings. It’s easy to overlook the down-to-earth success of the Model S. X, 3, Y. The Harvard Business Review claims that Tesla’s controversial revelations were not really about making money. Such media messages are consciously designed to grab attention and remind viewers that Tesla is one of the most innovative companies in the world. Such a message stems from Tesla’s need to build stakeholder support in an area called “innovation capital.”

For example, Chinese customers find car navigation systems in EVs from NIO and XPeng far easier to use than those offered by Tesla, according to insiders. It seems logical for Tesla to address such a gap by creating an impression amplifier to engage the parties involved. If the unveiling of the Cyber ​​truck is any indication, Mr. Musk said he’s not just talking about innovations in navigation systems, he’s creating a pilot physical form to embody them and demonstrate abstract concepts. I will. It’s an approach that wins the hearts of skeptics, gets third parties to talk about the company, and creates buzz.

By drawing metaphors like the vision of an upcoming roadster with rocket propulsion, the audience can get a glimpse of one of Musk’s other companies, SpaceX. Combining one of his possible innovations with an already successful one creates the impression of Tesla’s technological superiority across multiple domains. It’s a branding technique that creates an audience mind map and builds Tesla’s innovation capital so that the company can continue to win the support of investors, customers and employees.

Tesla’s recent dizzying market performance has silenced skeptics, albeit perhaps temporarily. But what should not be overlooked is that Tesla is a large company investing in expensive big data and analytics capabilities to drive innovation and competitive advantage. The ability to capture, manage, process and analyze big data to generate valuable insights for business value creation infuses Tesla with strategic flexibility, strategic innovation and innovation performance. It mitigates environmental uncertainty and provides opportunities for disruption to bridge the gap.

Tesla’s competitive advantages in battery supply chains, supercharger networks, software updates, and intelligent automation have upended people’s expectations of what was taken for granted and transformed the industry. It’s certainly fun to keep an eye on what’s next for the company.

