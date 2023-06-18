



Google Shopping is a free Google service that helps customers find and compare products they want to buy online. For online sellers, once a free Google seller account is created, you can submit all your products to Google Shopping, making it easier to browse your products and attract potential customers. The Simple Google Shopping extension allows you to create XML data feeds of your complete Magento catalog and automatically and regularly export these data to Google Shopping.

Google Merchant Center is a product management interface designed to help merchants submit their products to Google Shopping. The Simple Google Shopping extension allows you to quickly link your Magento catalog to your Google Merchant Center account. Once Simple Google Shopping is installed on your Magento 2 website, go to your Magento 2 admin panel,[製品]from the tab[Simple Google Shopping]Choose. Simple Google Shopping includes ready-to-configure patterns that you can easily modify to suit your own needs. These patterns will help you build your first product data feed. You can also configure, generate, and automate some product data feeds.

Account and Pricing

Google Shopping is a free Google service. A Google Merchant Center account is required to add products to the marketplace.

To get started, visit Merchants.google.com and sign in or create an account.

Features Include all product types in your data feed Create multi-store, multi-currency, multi-VAT rate data feeds Use the sample XML patterns included in the extension Fix data feed errors with error and warning reports Preview your Attribute Library data feed and use syntax helpers to avoid misprints. Add Magento 2 attributes to the XML pattern. Create attribute sets and category filters. Filter products according to product and/or parent category. Use OR/AND statements in filters.Generate a data feed periodically using a scheduled task Verify data feed generation (number of items, time, resources) Verify that the data feed is generated correctly with generation status Map categories all at once Use the “search as you type” option to facilitate category mapping

