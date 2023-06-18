Navigating the Crossroads of Security, Diversity and AI Innovation





AWS held its re:Inforce 2023 conference last week in Anaheim, California. (Photo credit: Yakub … [+] Porzycki/NurPhoto, Getty Images)

NurPhoto (via Getty Images)

The AWS re:Inforce 2023 conference, AWS’s flagship event focused on cloud security, identity, and compliance, took place this week at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. As is typical at such events, AWS announced a range of new services and features, and there were many informative keynotes and breakout sessions.

We spoke with Jenny Brinkley, Director of Security at Amazon, to get her thoughts and takeaways from the event. It’s still a big trend and should be hired. Where can you find people? Diversity, equity, and inclusion continue to be challenges in the security space, and another big theme is how to keep what you get. How do you really think about finding diverse talent to represent and build teams? Are you also thinking about how to prevent it?

But throughout the event, key themes included the pivotal role of security awareness training, the value of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in security strategy, and the impact of generative AI on the security landscape.

Security awareness training

One of the central themes that emerged was the importance of security awareness training. As the cornerstone of a robust cybersecurity strategy, it has traditionally been under-emphasized and often relegated to annual compliance exercises. But the landscape is changing dramatically as threats grow in sophistication and scale. Cybersecurity is no longer the sole responsibility of the IT department, but a shared responsibility of all employees.

AWS re:Inforce 2023 emphasized the concept of a “security culture” in which all team members, regardless of role, are an important part of an organization’s defense mechanisms. An engaging and effective security awareness program designed to make every employee a security advocate is a critical line of defense against increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats. Increased security awareness is a major shift towards proactive defense and underscores the need to build security into the fabric of organizational culture.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI)

DEI was another important topic at the conference. The cybersecurity field has traditionally been dominated by specific demographic groups, resulting in limited perspectives on threat analysis and mitigation. Greater diversity within security teams enables more effective, creative, and comprehensive approaches to protecting digital assets. Increased representation across gender, race, ethnicity, and neurodiversity brings a variety of experiences and perspectives, which enhances problem-solving skills and fosters innovation.

Re:Inforce has demonstrated a concerted effort to incorporate DEI into its security strategy. This will include roundtable discussions, networking events and presentations aimed at empowering underrepresented groups in the cybersecurity space. The consensus was clear. Leveraging diversity and promoting inclusivity equates to stronger and more effective security.

Brinkley said Amazon recently partnered with the National Cybersecurity Alliance to invest in cybersecurity programs in collaboration with historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), a new initiative to advance careers in cybersecurity. started and shared. They visit campuses and work with students to help them understand the opportunities and how to navigate the cybersecurity field.

We also discussed the fact that there are hundreds of very different roles within cybersecurity and there are diverse and different ways to enter the cybersecurity space. There is no right way to cybersecurity. “Everyone comes from a different perspective,” said Brinkley. Sure, some of us came from big firms, but we also have people with music degrees.

Generation AI

Generative AI has dominated the headlines all year long, so it’s no surprise that it took center stage at re:Inforce 2023. As a disruptive technology, generative AI has the potential to revolutionize industries, accelerate productivity, and push the boundaries of human capabilities. . However, it also introduces new security challenges. AI systems can generate realistic phishing emails and synthetic identities, making cyber threats more sophisticated and harder to detect.

Nonetheless, the feeling from this event was palpable. That is, the benefits outweigh the risks. Generative AI can be used for proactive threat detection and response, automating repetitive tasks, and driving decision making. Properly managed, generative AI has the potential to streamline cybersecurity operations and raise the bar for human achievement. The focus should not be on stifling innovation for fear of possible misuse, but on building resilient systems to manage and mitigate those risks.

a thriving ecosystem

One of the reasons AWS is so strong is the range and depth of our partner ecosystem. Amazon itself offers hundreds of services, but our partner vendors integrate, enhance, and support those services to ensure our customers get the results they need.

We spoke with Manoj Nair, Chief Product Officer at Snyk and Carey Stanton, SVP of Global Business and Corporate Development at Snyk, about the event and their partnership with AWS. We talked about how we work closely with AWS and discussed the concept of a shared responsibility model. Nair explained: One of the areas in our field where he’s working with AWS to educate customers right now is the emergence of generative AI, and the fact that AWS has some recent features and other announcements is an opportunity there. I believe it is.

We discussed software bill of materials (SBOM) requirements and the rising trend of software supply chain attacks, and how Snyk is helping customers address these concerns. “If you’re an Appsec expert, you need a workbench just to understand what kind of apps you have,” said Nair. Where’s the pipeline I’m spinning up? Does my code, and all the stuff I’m building, really have coverage? It’s a big part of what we focus on.

re: Enhanced security

AWS re:Inforce 2023 highlighted the need to strategically navigate the intersection between security, diversity and AI innovation. Security awareness training and DEIs are more than just valuable. These are essential to a stronger and more effective cybersecurity strategy. Generative AI poses certain security challenges, but offers opportunities to accelerate productivity and raise the bar of human achievement. As we move forward, it is clear that embracing the triad of security awareness, DEI, and AI innovation will be central to driving meaningful progress in the cybersecurity space.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/tonybradley/2023/06/17/aws-reinforce-2023-navigating-the-crossroads-of-security-diversity-and-ai-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos