Owned a small amount of debt in a 2010 Google class action lawsuit





An anonymous reader shared this report for The Penny Hoarder. If you Googled anything between 2006 and 2013, Google owes you money for violating your privacy. These are the terms of a class action lawsuit that Google settled for $23 million.

How much does Google owe you? Well, it depends on how many people will claim their share of the settlement. Current estimated pay is about $7.70 per person for him.

Of course, that number can go up or down before it’s all over. If fewer people apply than expected, the payout will increase. However, if more people file claims than expected, the amount paid will decrease as more people share in the settlement…The deadline for filing claims is July 31…

Basically, the class action alleges that Google Search “improperly shared users’ search queries with third-party websites and companies” during the period in question. This has to do with the way Google allegedly included your search query in the link created every time you clicked on his website in a Google search. This involves something called a “referrer header”.

Although Google settled the lawsuit, it still denies any wrongdoing or liability. As part of the lawsuit settlement, Google is updating its FAQ page. Interesting history of SFGate: This lawsuit revolves around allegations that Google shared users’ search terms with third-party websites, based primarily on the use of referrer headers to indicate how users found websites. Originated in 2010. In 2015, the lawsuit was settled in the Northern District of California for $8.5 million, with most of the settlement money being donated to a gathering of internet privacy groups. Because the amount allotted to each individual was only a few cents. But the case went all the way to the Supreme Court after conservative activist and vocal class-action critic Ted Frank objected to the settlement going to the nonprofit instead of the affected users. . In 2019, the case returned to the District Court, and a preliminary settlement was approved in 2022.

A final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for Oct. 12, including whether class action representatives will receive $5,000 and counsel will receive 25% of the $23 million. Settlement Class Members will release Google (and certain other companies associated with Google, such as Google’s directors, officers and employees) from all claims that have been settled. This means that if you are a member of the Settlement Class and are not timely and properly removed from the Settlement Class, he will not be able to sue Google (or any other released party) regarding the settled claims. increase.

YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND CHOICES UNDER THIS SETTLEMENT:

Submit your claim by July 31, 2023. This is the only way to receive payment under the settlement.

don’t do anything Do not accept payment under the Settlement and waive any right to indemnification for claims and allegations in this case.

Exclude yourself by July 31, 2023. No payment will be accepted under the Settlement. This is your only option to join other lawsuits against Google regarding this claim and allegations.

You have until July 31, 2023 to file your objections and provide the Court in writing with reasons why you believe the settlement should not be approved. You can also ask to speak in court about the fairness of the settlement.

