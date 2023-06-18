



A Google Doodle on Sunday celebrated the 112nd birthday of Kamala Sohony, a visionary Indian biochemist who defied convention and opened doors for women in science. At a time when women faced underrepresentation in science, she paved the way and inspired future generations to transcend gender bias and pursue her aspirations. A Google Doodle featured Kamala Sohony for her pioneering research on Neela, a palm nectar-derived beverage known for its high vitamin C content.

We’re celebrating Kamala Sohony’s birthday and sharing inspiring facts about this extraordinary Indian woman. (Google)

A fleeting controversy over the Google logo, the Google Doodle consistently pays homage to significant events, birth anniversaries of famous individuals, global milestones and groundbreaking discoveries. Kamala celebrates her Sohoni birthday and shares inspiring facts about this extraordinary Indian woman.

5 facts about Kamala Sohony

1. Kamala Sohony, the first Indian woman to receive a doctorate in science in 1939. She broke barriers at a time when women were underrepresented in science. She won the Rashtrapati Award for her work on Neela and she was also the first female director of the Royal Institute of Science in Bombay.

2. Sohoni was born on this day in 1911 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Taking her parents, who were chemists, as her role model, she studied chemistry and physics at the University of Bombay, graduating with her first honors in 1933.

3. In her first year at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore, Sohony became the institute’s first female student, despite facing harsh conditions imposed by a skeptical director. Her prowess not only dispelled her suspicions, but also led to the acceptance of more women into the program.

4. Sohony won a research fellowship at the University of Cambridge, where he made the important discovery of the enzyme cytochrome Can, which is essential for energy production in all plant cells. Within 14 months, she completed her doctoral dissertation on this discovery.

5. Returning to India, Sohony focused on researching the nutritional benefits of certain foods and contributed to the development of an affordable dietary supplement called Neela. Made from palm nectar, this drink is rich in vitamin C and has proven effective in improving the health of malnourished children and pregnant women.

