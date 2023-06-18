How to get a $23 million search privacy settlement from Google





Another tech giant plans to pay millions to settle data privacy lawsuits.

Google has settled a class-action lawsuit in which it allegedly leaked personal data of people who used it to search for information on the Internet. Google denied wrongdoing and agreed to a $23 million settlement.

If you were one of the millions of US residents who used Google Search between October 2006 and September 2013, you can make a claim.

Here’s what you should know:

WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE THE SETTLEMENT FUND?

Under the lawsuit settlement, anyone in the United States who visited Google, performed a search, and clicked on a search result between October 26, 2006 and September 30, 2016 would be eligible to file a lawsuit. was decided.

How do I submit a settlement request?

If you are eligible, please complete and submit the claim form online or mail a printed form.

Application forms must be postmarked or submitted electronically by July 31, 2023.

Applying for this settlement online is a two-step process.

First, we need to register to receive a class member ID. Claims cannot be made without this ID.

Your class member ID will be emailed to you. Use this to complete her second step of submitting a claim.

Both steps require you to enter your name, address, email, and phone number. In the second step you will also need your class member ID and you will have to prove that you used Google search during the period specified in the lawsuit (October 25, 2006 to he September 30, 2013) .

You can then choose how you want to receive your payment: prepaid card, PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, or direct deposit.

And, subject to being punished for perjury, you finally swear that you are entitled to submit and that the information you submitted is correct.

You can complete the online claim form here and get instructions for printing and mailing the claim form here.

How much money can users earn?

As previously mentioned, Google agreed to pay $23 million as part of the settlement agreement, but it’s still unclear exactly how much individual users will receive as part of the payment.

However, based on early estimates, it is estimated that each person who submits an approved claim will receive approximately $7.70.

However, the amount may vary depending on the number of people who have submitted valid applications.

What is the lawsuit about?

The lawsuit’s main allegation is that Google violated the privacy of those who use it to search for information by “systematic and repeated leaking” of users’ search queries and histories.

The lawsuit alleges that Google allowed users’ search queries to be forwarded to marketers and data brokers to be sold and resold to a myriad of other third parties.

Search queries include personally identifiable information such as real names, addresses, phone numbers, credit card numbers, social security numbers, and financial account numbers, according to the complaint.

In addition to the settlement, Google will also revise its FAQ and Key Terms webpages regarding search query disclosure.

And if the talk of a data privacy lawsuit settlement may sound familiar, another tech giant, Facebook, agreed to settle another data privacy lawsuit for $725 million earlier this year. Claims are being accepted until August 25, 2023.

