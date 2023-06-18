Even Google Warns Its Employees About Using AI Chatbots





AI tools like ChatGPT are being deployed en masse to help people write code, generate art, and perform simpler tasks like writing basic emails and papers. increase. However, the latter has some ethical issues. Either way, AI is becoming more and more useful in our daily lives, but it’s not without its drawbacks, and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, seems to be aware of that fact. The company has since warned employees about how to use chatbots, including its own Bard.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Alphabet had warned employees about the proliferation of AI chatbots. The Mountain View-based company said it began warning employees against entering sensitive information into AI chatbots under its policy on protecting corporate information. This kind of warning isn’t surprising, as researchers have found ways to extract information from training datasets used for large-scale language models like ChatGPT.

If ChatGPT says it, we should trust it, right? For example, part of this study was about Gmail’s AI-powered email completion, where this model was trained on private communications between people. It is mentioned that there are Therefore, if an attacker were able to extract information from this training set through her AI tools, that information would be compromised. Beyond the simple information, Alphabet warns engineers against using chatbot code, or at least not directly, according to a Reuters report.

Beyond Alphabet and Google, this may be taken as a warning to the general public. We know that chatbots can be confidently wrong or regurgitate potentially wrong information, such as code samples. So while these tools are useful in many situations, they should be a starting point rather than a complete task replacement utility.

But at the end of the day, chatbots are kind of a black box, an unknown when it comes to data confidentiality and integrity. So it’s wise to treat them as such and refrain from adopting new workflows or features just because others are doing them.

