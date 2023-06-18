



Today’s Google Doodle pays tribute to Dr. Kamala Sohony, a remarkable Indian biochemist who paved the way for women in science. On her 112th birthday, we celebrate her landmark achievement and her role in inspiring future generations.

early days

Dr. Sohony was born on this day in 1911 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, into a respected family of chemists. Determined to follow in her father’s and her uncle’s footsteps, she studied chemistry and physics at Bombay University, from which she graduated with honors in 1933. Despite her skepticism and gender bias, she was the first woman admitted to Bombay University. Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

overcome doubt

During her early years at IISc, Dr. Sohony encountered the harsh conditions imposed on women, reflecting general doubts about women’s competence in science. But she broke through these barriers through her sheer ability and her dedication, earning the respect and admiration of the director of the Institute, who was initially skeptical of women in science. Her success has opened the door for more women to join her IISc program.

proof of competence

In the years that followed, Dr. Sohony focused his research on studying legume proteins and their effects on nutrition, especially in children. Her findings not only contributed to the field of biochemistry, but also highlighted the importance of legumes in boosting overall nutrition. In 1936 she published a thesis on the subject and received her master’s degree.

In 1937, Dr. Sohorney received a research fellowship at Cambridge University, where he made a breakthrough discovery. She identified and studied cytochrome C, an enzyme essential for energy production, and found its presence in all plant cells. She completed her dissertation on this breakthrough discovery in an astonishingly short period of 14 months and received her doctorate.

Back in India, Dr. Sohony continued researching the nutritional benefits of different foods. She played a key role in developing an affordable dietary supplement called Neela, made from palm nectar. Rich in vitamin C, this nutritious drink has proven to be a valuable resource for combating malnutrition in children and pregnant women.

respect the heritage

Dr. Sohony was awarded the Rushtrapati Award for his contribution. In addition, she achieved another remarkable feat of becoming the first female director of the Royal Institute of Science, Bombay.

Google Doodle Reach

A Google Doodle featuring scones will only be visible to Google users in India, Germany, Iceland and Brazil.

Updated: Jun 18, 2023 9:18 AM IST

