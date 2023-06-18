Google insider leaks Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro display specs





A source inside Google has leaked information about the displays used in the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to the Android Authority. Also, some of the information corroborates previously published specs by Display His Supply His Chain Consultants (DSCC) very accurate forecaster Ross Young, but for his Pixel device in 2023. There are some interesting details. Let’s start with the Pixel 8 first, then move on to the premium Pixel 8 Pro. As Young previously revealed, Google has shrunk the size of the Pixel 8 display from the 6.31-inch panel used on the Pixel 7 to 6.17 inches on the Pixel 7. future cell phone. The 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution remains the same, but the refresh rate has increased from 90Hz to 120Hz. Also, the brightness of HDR content increases from 1000 nits at its peak to 1400 nits. Since the display has shrunk from 417 to 427, it actually has more pixels per inch (PPI). The Pixel 8 Pro’s screen has undergone some changes. Say goodbye to curved displays in favor of flat displays with the Pixel 8 Pro. It’s been a controversial area for Google, and while some people enjoyed the curved displays on the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro, others seemed to prefer it gone. And if this leak is correct, they will be gone.

Similar to the Pixel 8, the Pixel 8 Pro’s display has also shrunk from 6.71 inches to 6.70 inches. If there’s a surprise here, it’s the drop from the Pixel 7 Pro’s QHD+ 1440 x 3120 resolution to the Pixel 8 Pro’s 1334 x 2992 resolution. This will drop your PPI from 512 to 490, but most people won’t notice the change. HDR content can be displayed at a peak of 1600 nits, up from 1000 nits on its predecessor.

Leaked specs for Pixel 8 and Pixel 7 series displays

The Pixel 8 Pro will still offer a 120Hz refresh rate, but unlike the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro, the screen will be able to redraw more smoothly between 60 and 120 times per second. The two previous Pixel Pro models had pre-set rates (30Hz, 60Hz, 120Hz) which the upcoming smartphones will be able to better match the refresh rate with on-screen content. means Note that the Pixel 8’s 120 Hz refresh rate is different and will redraw at a given rate of 10 Hz, 30 Hz, 60 Hz, and 120 Hz.

The leak reveals that Google has doubled the corner radius of both phones’ displays, resulting in rounded corners and smaller corners. The same person also noted that the Pixel 8 Pro’s screen will be supplied by Google from Samsung, similar to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 product lines. The Pixel 8’s display could come from either BOE or Samsung, but the sources weren’t able to confirm which company would be the supplier.

The Pixel 8 series should be announced and released in October.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/news/google-insider-leaks-pixel8-display-specs_id148261 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos