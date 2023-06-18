Price cuts on Samsung, Google, Microsoft, Pixel 7, Surface and more





Google’s Pixel 7 Pro has launched.

Jianghui McGregor

Samsung kicked off its summer sale period a few weeks ago with substantial discounts on its line of smartphones and tablets. Now, with a new device on the horizon, Microsoft and Google have partnered.

As well as smartphones and laptops, the Google Pixel Watch is cheap, as are some of the Nest series devices. Upcoming devices are also vying for pre-orders, with Google’s Pixel Fold coming with a free Pixel Watch and the Motorolas Razr Plus bundled with a Lenovo tablet. Keep an eye out for these foldable smartphones as prices are likely to fluctuate this summer as competition between companies increases.

phone

The Google Pixel 7 Pro received a steep $200 discount directly from the Google Store, which is a steep discount for a phone launched last October. The Samsung Galaxy S23’s $180 off sale from a few weeks ago is still in effect, and the Galaxy S23 Plus is $100 off.

As previously mentioned, Google is bundling a Pixel Watch with all pre-orders of the upcoming Pixel Fold until July 2nd. Motorola is also giving away a Lenovo tablet for free with the purchase of a Razr Plus in the UK. Is it worth pre-ordering to get a freebie? Scroll down for my thoughts.

Laptop

Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro 360 folds in half.

Jianghui McGregor

Microsoft dropped the Surface Laptop 5 from $150 to $300, and also dropped select Surface Pro 9s by $100 in the Microsoft Store. Surface Duo 2 remains sold out in Microsoft Store. Samsung’s Galaxy Book range offers up to $300 off certain models, such as the Galaxy Book Pro 360.

Wearables and smart home

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds are $30 cheaper on the company’s website, while Google rival Pixel Buds Pro are $50 cheaper. The Pixel Buds Series A are also $20 off.

Greater discounts apply to watches. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is $50 off, making it a pretty good bargain for one of my favorite wearables of last year. The Pixel Watch gets the same $50 discount, but another model with a larger battery is on the way, so it might be worth the wait.

Discounts across the Google Store also apply to Nest Hub 2nd Gen. Check out my review here. Google Nest Doorbell is also $30 off.

What’s it worth?

Flagship phones are leading the way. It’s hard to ignore the Pixel 7 Pro deal, and it’s also a great smartphone with his one of the best cameras on the market. With the release date so close, it’s also a good deal to save about $200 off the S23 Ultra. Nest’s discounts are pretty steep, but let’s be honest, you can find them cheaper on Ebay. If it’s wired, it’s safer to buy used technology, as there are no concerns about battery health, and performance-wise it’s no different than a brand new device, barring any defects.

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 360 series is also one of the underrated laptop series. A $300 discount is a bargain for a rugged and unique laptop.

Should I pre-order?

It’s very hard to turn down a free Pixel Watch, but pre-ordering technology is generally unwise. Wait for reviews and wait for other buyers to test the new kit. If all Google’s product forums and Google Pixel Reddit subchannels are silent, pick up the Pixel Fold.

But remember, this is Google’s first generation technology. This is not a product line that the company has refined over the years based on customer and reviewer feedback. I should also point out that the terms and conditions of the pre-order agreement state that if he returns the Pixel Fold, he may have to return the Pixel Watch as well. Otherwise, you will be charged the full amount. The same is true for the Motorola Razr Plus subscription. Stay tuned for my review of both.

