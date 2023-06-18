Google Doodle Celebrates 112th Birthday of Indian Biochemist Kamala Sohonis





A Google Doodle celebrates the 112th birthday of Indian biochemist Kamala Sohonise. | Photo courtesy of The Hinduism

On June 18th, Google paid tribute to Indian biochemist and scientist Kamala Sohoni. Her pioneering work in the field of biochemistry helped pave the way for future Indian women to overcome gender prejudices and pursue their dreams.

To mark Sohony’s 112th birthday, Google has created a doodle dedicated to her.

Sohoni was born in Indore on this day in 1911. Her father and her uncle were chemists and graduates of the former Tata Institute of Science (later the Indian Institute of Science) in Bangalore.

Influenced by her family, Sohony studied Chemistry and Physics at the University of Bombay, graduating with honors in 1933. She was the first woman to join her IISc, but she faced problems as her chairman, Lord CV Raman, questioned her female competence. Chemistry. She then approached the Nobel laureate, but she declined her request because she was a woman.

Ms. Sohony ignored the sexist refusal and performed satyagraha in front of the boardroom. Afterwards, she will not be admitted for that year’s study until her Director is satisfied with the quality of her work, and provided that her presence does not distract her male colleagues from proceeding with her study. admitted to hospital.

Today’s #GoogleDoodle honors Indian biochemist Kamala Sohony who paved the way for women in STEM fields. She was the first Indian woman to receive her PhD in science.

Click here for details > https://t.co/NW09yIcwwk pic.twitter.com/7M1VugyFd9

— Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) June 18, 2023

Over the next few years, Sohony studied various proteins found in legumes, concluding that they provide nutritional benefits for children. In 1936 she published her thesis on this subject and received her master’s degree.

A year later, she won a research fellowship at the University of Cambridge and discovered cytochrome C, an enzyme important for energy production, that is present in all plant cells. Returning to India after completing her PhD, she continued to research the benefits of certain foods and contributed to the development of affordable nutritional supplements made from palm nectar. Called Neela, this nutritious drink has been proven to improve the health of malnourished children and pregnant women.

Sohony received the Rushtrapati Award for her contributions to science and was also the first female director of the Royal Institute of Science, Bombay.

Happy Birthday, Dr. Kamala Sohonyi! said her Google Doodle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/google-doodle-celebrates-indian-biochemist-kamala-sohonies-112th-birthday/article66982020.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos