Google Pixel 8 display specs and features leaked





Ryan Haynes / Android Authority

To make a great smartphone, you need a great display. Google’s latest Pixel phone excels in this regard, especially in realistic color reproduction. However, in some key areas, such as peak brightness and dynamic refresh rate, the best doesn’t quite match. Google has often used older-generation panels, probably to save costs in order to position its products more aggressively. On the downside, the last flagship, the Pixel 7 Pro, while well calibrated, wasn’t bright enough in some scenarios.

Thanks to our insider sources, we have a lot of insight into the display specs and features of the upcoming Google Pixel 8 series, and a lot is about to change.

Finally, the flat edge of the Pixel 8 Pro

The debate over the perfect cell phone size has been going on for years, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to end any time soon. Regardless of your opinion on this subject, the Google Pixel series offers his two different display sizes. It has a smaller size (6.3 inches on Pixel 6 and 7) on non-Pro models and a larger curved size (6.7 inches) on Pro models. 6 Pro and 7 Pro). The phone’s other specs weren’t quite the same, but it still gave users a choice.

With the Pixel 8 series, Google has tweaked that formula a bit. First, the regular Pixel 8 moves to a smaller 6.17-inch display instead of the previous model’s 6.3-inch. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro maintains the same 6.7-inch size, but the flatter panel is good news for many who view flat displays as a positive.

Google also tweaked the corner radius on both models, more than doubling the corner radius in both cases. In other words, the display is slightly less square than before, with slightly rounded corners.

Pixel 7Pixel 7 ProPixel 8Pixel 8 Pro

display edge

pixel 7

flat

pixel 7 pro

curved

pixel 8

flat

pixel 8 pro

flat

Screen size

pixel 7

6.3 inch 66x146mm

pixel 7 pro

6.7 inch 71x155mm

pixel 8

6.17inch 64x143mm

pixel 8 pro

6.7 inch 70x155mm

corner radius (at native resolution)

pixel 7

47 pixels

pixel 7 pro

50 pixels

pixel 8

102 pixels

pixel 8 pro

115 pixels

Bright display with HDR

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Google has always used OLED displays for its Pixels, and this time it’s no different. What can change, however, is the panel’s source. In the last few generations of his Pixel, only Samsung panels were used. The exception was a mysterious unreleased device codenamed G10, which instead featured his BOE display. At the time of initial reports, I’m guessing Google is testing the panel to assess whether his BOE is reliable enough to put on his Pixel smartphone. but now it turns out it was true. The larger Pixel 8 Pro, like its predecessor, has a panel from Samsung, while the regular Pixel 8 has his two panel suppliers, BOE and Samsung. My sources were unable to confirm if Google would use both in their operational processes or if this was just an early assessment, but both panels share the same specs, suggesting the former. There is a possibility that

This Pixel generation also changes the resolution of Pro phones for the first time since the Pixel 6 series. Google opted for the slightly smaller 2,992 x 1,344 resolution for the Pixel 8 Pro instead of the older 3,120 x 1,440 standard, and lowered the pixels per inch (PPI) density from 512 to 490.

The Pixel 8’s resolution hasn’t changed, so combined with the smaller display, it has a slightly higher PPI of 427 instead of 417.

Pixel 7Pixel 7 ProPixel 8Pixel 8 Pro

Resolution

pixel 7

2,400×1,080

pixel 7 pro

3,120×1,440

pixel 8

2,400×1,080

pixel 8 pro

2,992×1,344

PPI

pixel 7

417

pixel 7 pro

512

pixel 8

427

pixel 8 pro

490

Brightness (HDR, declared unmeasured)

pixel 7

1,000 nits

pixel 7 pro

1,000 nits

pixel 8

1,400 nits

pixel 8 pro

1,600 nits

The brightness on both phones was also significantly improved, at least according to the values ​​declared in the code (note that it may be different). The Pixel 8 is said to be able to achieve up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness with HDR content, up from the Pixel 7’s 1,000 nits. The Pixel 8 Pro has also been upgraded to display up to 1,600 nits in HDR (up from 1,000 nits on the Pixel 7). 7 Pro.

Enhanced variable refresh rate on Pixel 8 Pro

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Since the Pixel 6 series, Google has used display refresh rate as a differentiator between various product tiers. For example, on the Pixel 6 series, the Pixel 6a was 60Hz, the Pixel 6 was 90Hz, and the Pixel 6 Pro was 120Hz.

The Pixel 7 series got a big tweak, with the Pixel 7a getting a 90Hz panel to match the Pixel 7. This was an interesting move. Previously, the main reason for the higher price of the console than the Pixel A series is gone.

However, the regular Pixel 8 will have a 120Hz display, so Google plans to widen the gap between the Pixel 7a and the Pixel 8 series again.

The Pixel 8 Pro also has its own notable upgrades. A more variable refresh rate. My sources of information on this topic were limited. Still, unlike the previous generation, which only had a few predefined rates available, the Pixel 8 Pro seems to be able to smoothly change refresh rates between 60 and 120Hz (see table below).

Pixel 7aPixel 7Pixel 7 ProPixel 8Pixel 8 Pro

Maximum refresh rate

pixel 7a

90Hz

pixel 7

90Hz

pixel 7 pro

120Hz

pixel 8

120Hz

pixel 8 pro

120Hz

Modes supported

pixel 7a

30Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz

pixel 7

30Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz

pixel 7 pro

30Hz, 60Hz, 120Hz

pixel 8

10Hz, 30Hz, 60Hz, 120Hz

pixel 8 pro

5Hz, 10Hz, 30Hz, 60-120Hz

The advantage of this approach is that the display’s refresh rate will more closely match different content, reducing screen tearing. For example, 24fps content can now be displayed at 72Hz. This means that each video frame is displayed in exactly 3 display refresh cycles (instead of 5 at 120Hz). Another way you can take advantage of this is in games. If Google implements this feature, similar to AMD’s FreeSync and Qualcomms Q-SYNC, the display could match higher frame rates in games and eliminate tearing entirely. Also, the new display clocks he down to 5Hz to save power when the screen is not actively updating content.

That’s all you need to know about the Pixel 8 series displays. Google seems to be stepping up its strategy to compete with the best on yet another front. So far, all of the Pixel 8 leaks have hinted at significant improvements to the phone, and the display is no exception. I can’t wait to upgrade to the Pixel 8 Pro when it comes out.

comment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidauthority.com/google-pixel-8-display-specs-leak-3336078/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos