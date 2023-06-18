Google Doodle: Happy Father’s Day! Google marks special days with unique doodles





Google Doodle: Search engine giant Google wished you “Happy Father’s Day” with a special doodle this Sunday. Father’s Day is June 18th this year. On this day, children express their love for their fathers and show how important they are in their lives.

While some people celebrate Father’s Day by giving gifts, others celebrate by preparing their favorite meal or simply spending quality time together.

This day is celebrated all over the world to honor the importance of fathers in a child’s life. In most countries this day is celebrated on the 3rd Sunday of June, while in Spain and Portugal he is celebrated on March 19th. In Russia, Taiwan and Thailand, Father’s Day is celebrated on his October 15th, August 8th and December 5th. , Each.

Father's Day is June 18th this year.

This special day was founded by Sonora Smart Dodd from the United States. Sonora’s father, William Jackson Smart, is a veteran who selflessly raised six children on his own. Ms. Sonora heard how Anna Jarvis created International Mother’s Day in honor of her mother. So she told the pastor of the church that she should do something similar to celebrate her father. She believed that her father should also be recognized and appreciated for the role he played in raising his children.

Sonora reportedly pitched the idea of ​​celebrating Father’s Day to the local YMCA and the Spokane Pastoral Association. She had previously suggested the date be celebrated on June 5th, but the date was changed to the third Sunday in June. In 1910, the first official Father’s Day was celebrated on June 19th in Spokane, Washington.

1) Dad, you are the first person I turn to when I have a question or need advice. Thank you for always replying.

2) Today is your day. A day to celebrate and tell your father how much you are appreciated and loved.

3) Thank you for the many sacrifices you have made for our family and for all the joy you have brought into our lives. You can’t ask for a better father! Happy Father’s Day.

4) You are the first person that comes to mind when I have a question about something or need support or good advice. Thank you for being there.

5) You were there for me through my ups and downs, but you always made me feel like I could fly. Happy Father’s Day from your daughter.

6) Dad, you are our superhero. Your strength, wisdom and unconditional love have always inspired us.

7) Your patience, kindness and constant support have made us who we are today. Have a great Father’s Day. Please know that we really care about you.

8) As I get older, I realize more and more how lucky I am to have you as a father.

