



Search engine giant Google has celebrated the 112th birthday of biochemist Dr. Kamala Sohony with a special doodle. She was the first Indian woman to receive her PhD in biochemistry at a time when Indian women were grossly underrepresented in science.

This colorful graffiti features Sohony and the letters Google surrounded by drawings of microscopes, microscope slides, legumes, and the award-winning Neela energy drink.

agency

Graffiti for the 112th anniversary of Kamala Sohanise’s birth

Dr. Sohony’s contribution to the field of biochemistry was groundbreaking. She proved skeptics wrong and paved the way for future women to overcome gender bias and pursue their dreams. Born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh in 1911, Dr. Sohony’s parents were respected chemists, according to her family history records. She wanted to follow in her father’s and her uncle’s footsteps. She completed a Chemistry and Physics Diploma at Bombay University and was top of her class in 1933. She was the first woman to enter the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) but faced many difficulties in her first year. She experienced gender bias because her director questioned the competence of women in science.

File photo of Dr. Kamala Sohonyi

After she proved her competence, Dr. Sohony was given permission to continue her research. With her hard work, she impressed the director and encouraged her to accept more women into the IISc program. Dr. Sohony spent the next few years studying various proteins found in legumes. In 1936, she published her master’s degree in the thesis on the nutritional benefits of legumes for children. A year later she won a research scholarship at Cambridge University. Food tampering reached its peak in the early 1970s, with local gulab jamun covered in silver foil made from 98 percent aluminum, fake food coloring, and sawdust-filled powder. and false weights. The Times of India reports that Dr. Sohony has introduced on-site food quality testing at the Consumer Guidance Institute of India exhibition to combat food tampering. Before she entered the men’s world, she underwent a year-long quality test.

