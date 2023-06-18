How much can you sell my old mobile phone for?





Google unveiled its first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold, at its I/O developer conference last month. The foldable smartphone is expected to hit the market soon, with Google aiming to launch it by the end of June 2023. However, some customers have reported delays in pre-ordering the Pixel Fold, pushing the shipping date back to early July. This new foldable device directly competes with his Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is also due out in July.

The Pixel Fold is a high-end foldable device that starts at $1,799 in the US. To make the purchase even more attractive, Google runs a trade-in program that allows customers to redeem their old smartphones for ridiculously high prices. Below you can see the rates offered for various devices from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and even Google’s older Pixel devices.

The trade-in prices below are current as of writing. These prices apply to devices classified as “good condition”.

Pixel Fold Apple iPhone trade-in price

model

Trade-in amount (upper limit)

iPhone 14 Pro Max

$950

iphone14 pro

$900

iPhone 14 plus

$750

iPhone14

$500

iPhone 13 Pro Max

$900

iphone13 pro

$850

iPhone13

$280

iphone13 mini

$240

iPhone 12 Pro Max

$800

iphone12 pro

$240

iPhone12

$186

iphone12 mini

$126

iPhone 11 Pro Max

$188

iphone 11 pro

$160

iPhone11

$280

iPhone SE (2022)

$100

When it comes to the Pixel Fold’s trade-in value, it’s no surprise that the iPhone yields the highest profit. If you have a newer iPhone model such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, you can receive up to $950 for your device. But it’s pretty surprising that Google is offering significantly lower trade-in prices for some of its most popular iPhone models, such as the iPhone 13 ($280) and iPhone 11 Pro ($160). . What’s even more interesting is that you can buy a four-year-old non-Pro iPhone 11 for close to $300.

Samsung Galaxy Pixel Fold trade-in price

model

Trade-in amount (upper limit)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

$900

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

$800

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

$725

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

$700

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

$600

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

$750

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

$650

Samsung Galaxy S22

$172

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

$650

samsung galaxy s21

$104

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

$104

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

$500

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

$99

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

$104

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

$650

Samsung Galaxy A72

$40.80

Samsung Galaxy A53

$46

Google also offers attractive trade-in offers for Samsung Galaxy smartphones, especially the Z Fold and Z Flip foldable smartphones. If you own a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, you can get up to $900 in trade-in value for your Pixel Fold. Similarly, the Flip 4 can be sold for a trade-in value of up to $700.

However, it’s important to note that the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 series devices are currently not eligible for trade-in. Google only accepts trade-ins for Galaxy S series phones prior to the S22 series. Additionally, the Galaxy A54 is currently not eligible for trade-in.

Google Pixel trade-in price for Pixel Fold

model

Trade-in amount (upper limit)

pixel 7 pro

$420

pixel 7

$315

pixel 6 pro

$220

pixel 6

$155

pixel 6a

$136.50

pixel 5

$128

pixel 5a

$110

Pixel 4XL

$58

pixel 4

$42

Pixel 4a 5G

$47

pixel 4a

$47

pixel 3

$35

If you already own a Google Pixel phone and want to upgrade to the Pixel Fold, you have the option to trade it in. However, it’s important to note that Google doesn’t offer high trade-in prices for their smartphones. The highest you can get is up to $420 for last year’s Pixel 7 Pro. Even the 2021 Pixel 6 Pro will cost just $220.

OnePlus Pixel Fold trade-in price

model

Trade-in amount (upper limit)

oneplus 10 pro

$107

one plus 9 pro

$81

one plus 9

$76

Oneplus 9R

$65

Oneplus 8T+

$39

One Plus 8T

$84

oneplus 8 pro

$41.60

Oneplus 8/5G

$36.40 / $40

OnePlus 7T Pro

$28

One Plus 7T

$28

oneplus 7 pro

$28

one plus 7

$36

Similar to Google Pixel devices, OnePlus smartphones have relatively low trade-in prices. The highest you can get is up to $107 for last year’s OnePlus 10 Pro. Even the beloved OnePlus 7 has a trade-in value of just $36.

Motorola Pixel Fold trade-in price

model

Trade-in amount (upper limit)

Razr 5G

$40

razzle

$40

Moto G100

$25

Moto Edge+ 5G UW

$72

Moto G 5G Plus

$28

Moto Edge+

$32.80

Moto Edge

$35

So, you’re done! You also have the option to trade in your old phone for a lower price on the Pixel Fold. Additionally, it’s important to note that any customer who pre-orders the Google Pixel Fold will also get his Pixel Watch for free along with the device, making the purchase even more attractive. When you do, be sure to consider the perfect case for your Pixel Fold to protect your device from scratches and bumps from the day you receive it.

Google Pixel Fold

Google’s first foldable!

Pixel Fold is Google’s first foldable smartphone offering the best hardware and software on the market. The device features a 5.8-inch cover display and a large 7.6-inch foldable display. It is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset and has a 4,821 mAh battery.

