Google Doodle Celebrates Indian Biochemist Who Breaks Many Glass Ceilings On Dr. Kamala Sohony’s 112th Birth





New Delhi: Dr Kamala Sohony is the first Indian woman to receive a PhD in science. Known for her discovery of the enzyme cytochrome C, Sohony is revered as a legend for the future Indian woman who broke the glass ceiling and paved the way for her dreams in a field considered a bastion of men. ing. Sunday, June 18th is her 112th birthday, and the Google Doodle is commemorating the day in honor of the biochemist who did pioneering work in the field.

Who is Dr. Kamala Sohonyi?

At the time when Dr. Kamala Sohony completed her PhD, the share of women in science in India was very low. She broke many barriers, fought gender bias and inspired others to pursue her dreams.

A Google citation, citing “family history records”, states that Sohony was born on June 18, 1912 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Her parents were chemists and well-respected people. She followed in her father’s and her uncle’s footsteps and she studied chemistry and physics at Bombay University. She graduated with honors in her 1933 year and became the first woman to enter the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). She reports that her first year was met with stringent conditions, apparently because her institute (read the then-director CV Raman) did not recognize the competence of women in science. because I doubted it.

She was denied a master’s degree by Raman, and is said to have joined protests against Nobel laureates.

Not only was Sohony able to obtain permission to continue her research, but the IISc director was reportedly so impressed with her that the institute began accepting more women into the program.

READ ALSO | Anandibai Joshi, Kadambini Ganguly, Kamala Sohoni — India’s Groundbreaking Female Scientists

MSc, PhD, Cytochrome C and Neela

In 1936, after several years of studying the various proteins found in legumes and concluding that they enhance the nutrition of children, Sohony published his thesis and received his master’s degree.

The following year she won a research scholarship at Cambridge University.

Dr. Sohony also discovered cytochrome C, an enzyme that plays a key role in the electron transport chain that occurs in plant and animal cells for energy synthesis. After her return to India, she continued her research into specific foods and helped develop affordable nutritional supplements made from palm extracts. This nutritious drink, called Neela, is an excellent source of vitamin C and has been shown to improve the health of pregnant women and malnourished children.

Sohony won the Rashtrapati Award for her work on Neela. She also became the first female director of the former Royal Institute of Science in Bombay.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/technology/kamala-sohonie-112th-birthday-google-doodle-celebrates-indian-biochemist-who-broke-many-glass-ceilings-1609770 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos