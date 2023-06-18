Cybersixgill IQ uses generative AI to police cybersecurity threats





Cybersixgill, a global cyber threat intelligence data provider, has introduced “Cybersixgill IQ”, a generative artificial intelligence solution that makes major strides in the field of cyber threat intelligence (CTI).

Cybersixgill IQ sets itself apart from other generative AI cybersecurity products by leveraging the company’s deep and dark web data, open source intelligence (OSINT), and contextual information about an organization’s attack surface. and builds a strong foundation in the company’s AI technology.

The announcement comes ahead of Cyber ​​Week 2023 next week. Cyber ​​Week 2023 is Israel’s premier cyber technology conference that brings together industry leaders and experts to set the stage for next year’s developments in the cyber space.

“Generation AI capabilities enable organizations to tune their threat intelligence and generate curated reports customized for a wide range of threats. [organization members] consume them. ”

Jon Oltsik Using generative AI for cybersecurity

Cybersixgill IQ leverages generative AI technology to address a wide range of user personas and address a wide variety of business use cases. The company’s solution simplifies access to his CTI, enabling users to easily obtain actionable insights and find answers to complex intelligence-related questions. Cybersixgill aims to reshape the CTI landscape by providing unprecedented access and insight within the industry.

“Generative AI can double its force and help organizations extract value from threat intelligence. Cybersixgill IQ enables threat analysts and security professionals to ask important questions It gives us instant, detailed answers and accelerates the value of CTI for proactive investigation,” said Distinguished Analyst and Fellow of the Enterprise Strategy Group and the firm’s cyber analyst. security service.

Illustration of artificial intelligence. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Cybersixgill IQ provides a wide range of outputs, from high-level threat summaries for executives, to vulnerability exposure analysis for managed service providers, to comprehensive forensic incident reports for detection and response teams.

"Generation AI capabilities enable organizations to tune their threat intelligence and generate curated reports customized for a wide range of threats. [organization members] We consume them," said Orczyk.

Cybersixgill Chief Product Officer Gabi Reish said the true value and direction of AI for cybersecurity is deeply embedded in Cybersixgill’s vast collection of underground threat intelligence data. emphasized that it is brought about by public access.

“AI is only as good as the data that feeds it. In cybersecurity, the true value and direction of AI comes from its access to the broadest and deepest data lakes of underground threat intelligence.” ‘ said Reich. “We have been building AI-driven products for years, so providing valuable and impactful AI solutions is in his DNA at our company.”

“This new era of advanced AI will make cyber threat intelligence more accessible, convenient and easy to use, allowing junior analysts to close the skills gap with senior analysts exponentially faster. will be,” he continued. “Furthermore, all organizations and users will benefit from his CTI, regardless of their level of adoption or understanding, allowing everyone to benefit from automated intelligence customized to their needs. .”

