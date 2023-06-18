YDLabs Selected by Innovation Agency to Establish Microbial Fermentation Lab





The Israel Innovation Agency has announced plans to establish infrastructure aimed at supporting the food tech industry, especially in the area of ​​alternative proteins. After a comprehensive assessment of industry needs, YDLabs was selected to lead this effort. YDLabs will build a state-of-the-art facility to provide fermentation services to food tech companies of varying sizes from 10 liters to 20,000 liters. The services provided will be customized to meet the evolving demands of the local food tech industry, according to pre-defined conditions set by the Research Commission.

The authorities plan to invest up to 50 million NIS (about $14 million) in this infrastructure.

Founded a year ago by Ariel Blumovich, YDLabs has hired Dr. Moti Rebhun, one of Israel’s prominent fermentation experts and CEO of the Israel Fermentation Association. Together, the companies will offer a range of services including highly equipped facilities, a skilled workforce dedicated to fermentation and food production, pilot and demo scale fermentation, separation and purification, analysis and food regulatory assistance. will be established.

The establishment of this fermentation facility aims to meet the growing demand for alternative proteins and to accelerate technological development in this area. Global demand for animal-derived and industrial agriculture-based foods, coupled with concerns about environmental impact and food supply security, are driving the growth of the alternative protein sector.

Synthetic biology approaches that utilize genetically engineered microbes as production systems are gaining attention, including plant-based meat and dairy alternatives, cultured meat and dairy alternatives, and even microbiologically derived products through fermentation. There are proteins and other ingredients that will help.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.calcalistech.com/ctechnews/article/sjb7le2vh The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos