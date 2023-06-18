Maharashtra convinces UK companies for next phase of investment in state





Days after the Maharashtra government announced its new IT/ITES Policy 2023, which focuses on promoting innovation and additional subsidies in emerging technologies, the state is in talks with UK companies about investment.

Uday Samant, Minister of Industry, Maharashtra (file photo)

Maharashtra Industry Minister Uday Samant confirmed to HT on the sidelines of London Tech Week 2023 that there will be a particular focus on promoting innovation in technology, supporting start-ups and semiconductor manufacturing. .

The state has taken a unique approach to attracting investment, Samant notes, combining state incentives with those offered by the center, as well as simplifying infrastructure projects and approvals within the state. there is We are happy to provide customized packages of incentives. It’s like window shopping with investors talking to other states, he said.

Maharashtra wants more British companies to set up manufacturing facilities and innovation centers in the state. So far, British companies such as Vodafone, fintech firm Revolute, telecom operator BT, banking giants Standard Chartered and HSBC, and digital infrastructure firm Colt, are already in the state.

There are currently 293 industrial zones in the state, of which 143 are large industrial zones, said Bipin Sharma, CEO of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

The focus is on preparing infrastructure projects to make the state more attractive for investment. This includes the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor, the soon-to-be-built Vadawan Port, and the cross-state Samruddi-Mahamargu highway, to name a few.

First, I ask you to come to India. And if you decide to come to India, invest in Maharashtra, says Deependra Singh Kushwa, Development Commissioner (Industry) and Export Commissioner of the Maharashtra Government.

For Maharashtra, the new IT policy will focus on semiconductor manufacturing, fintech and auto manufacturing, including local battery production and start-ups. Samant said Mumbai is the fintech capital of the country.

States are considering regional promotions for specific areas. For example, Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts will focus on pharmaceuticals and engineering, while Nagpur and Amravati belts will serve as hubs for aerospace and textile projects, while Pune and Chakan districts will focus on data centers and the automotive industry. and resources will be allocated. We manufacture parts as well as jewelry.

Sharma said semiconductors are large and require some initial investment, and the country’s engineers have been working on similar systems for decades, prompting companies to build semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the state. He pointed out that it has become easier to invest in and secure personnel. means.

While the outlines of an Indian free trade agreement with the UK are still being worked out, there are moves to look to the future and make Maharashtra more attractive for investment. Semiconductor manufacturing is one of the areas of focus for the state, as it is close to the industries that need it.

If a free trade agreement is signed, these semiconductors could be imported into India at low cost without tariffs. Once India starts manufacturing, Sharma said the chips could be exported to Britain. He points out that consumption and markets are much larger in India.

Maharashtra IT/ITeS Policy 2023 targets 350 billion new jobs along with 100 million new investments in the state and aims to increase the export share from the current 1.47 billion to 200 million. The previous policy from 2015 has achieved employment opportunities for 23.35 million people, attracting investment of 6,187.2 billion yen and total exports reaching 1.47 billion yen.

A Maharashtra Hub (M-Hub), tasked with fostering innovation in emerging technologies, will also be set up, and the state hopes to build a knowledge-driven economy. Rs. 500 million has been allocated for this.

We will support the early stages of startups and innovators. They get a coworking space where they can start an office. They will have access to testing and certification labs. They can build their own prototypes there and get the instructional support they need. Kushwa said the goal is to build an ecosystem for startups.

