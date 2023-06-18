Space Force calls on private sector to help counter ‘new threat’





The U.S. Space Force seeks to maintain its dominance in space by partnering with the private sector and opening new offices that allow it to acquire new technology more quickly.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 6 marked the official opening of the new Commercial Space Marketplace Office for Innovation and Collaboration (COSMIC) for Space Systems Command (SSC). The facility in Chantilly, Virginia will serve as the headquarters for the SSC Commercial Space Service (COMSO), which was established last year to strengthen the relationship between the U.S. Space Force and the private sector and to take advantage of emerging technologies, according to a Space Command statement. do.

The SSC, the United States Space Force development and acquisition organization, has partnered with the Virginia Tech Applied Research Corporation (VT-ARC) and the Air Force Office of Scientific Research at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to develop COSMIC. opened.

COSMIC’s debut comes amid a continuing shift in strategy as SSC begins to pivot from developing its own technology to strengthening partnerships with private companies. In his opening remarks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Space Command Maj. becomes more important,” he said. than ever before. ”

USSF Colonel Rich Nisley serves as Senior Materials Leader and operates COMSIC. Nisley said COSMIC provides “a place and means for all of us to come together and best collaborate on commercial space capabilities, fighter requirements and how to best deliver those capabilities.”

In fact, unlike SSC, which is headquartered in Los Angeles, COSMIC is located in Northern Virginia, just outside the boundaries of Washington, DC, near the offices of several government intelligence agencies and commercial space companies. “The metropolitan area is a great place to connect with government agencies in the intelligence community and major space agencies such as NASA and the Space Agency,” Niseley said.

COSMIC is 10,000 square feet (929 square meters) and includes offices and meeting space intended for commercial outreach services. US Air Force Col. Janelle TH. Jackson, Acting Director of AFRL’s Office of Scientific Research, said the US faces the threat of increased military competition and underscored the importance of COSMIC’s efforts. “Our competitors and adversaries are moving rapidly to challenge and surpass America’s technological supremacy and to gain supremacy in aerospace,” Jackson said. . “Taking an integrated approach in partnership with industry and academia is one of the many ways we can lead this challenge,” he said.

