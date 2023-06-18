Tech Week: The Reddit Community Goes Dark and More





Let’s take a quick look at what made the news in the tech world this week.

Reddit community turns upside down to boycott charging for third-party apps: Thousands of Reddit discussion forums took to the streets this week to protest the new policy of charging some third-party apps for access to data on the platform. It went dark. As of June 13 afternoon, more than 8,000 subreddits have gone dark, according to an Associated Press report that cited boycott trackers and a Twitch livestream. Participants ranged from small forums to large communities with tens of millions of subscribers, according to the report. Boycott organizers said the policy would affect Reddit’s accessibility and content moderation. It’s not clear when the power outage will end, but the impact of the move has been visible, with many Reddit users taking to social media to express their frustration at not being able to access certain forums and communities.

Truecaller has launched an AI-powered call recording feature for both iPhone and Android users. This feature has launched in the US and will be rolled out in various regions of the world in the coming months. (True Caller)

Truecaller Launches AI-Powered Call Recording Feature: On June 14, popular caller ID app Truecaller launched AI-powered call recording feature for both iPhone and Android users. The platform says the feature has launched in the United States and will roll out to various regions of the world in the coming months. However, it is only available to premium users. According to a press release, this new feature records both sides of a call and provides a condensed transcription of all call recordings. Each transcript is accompanied by a short subject, facilitating rapid and accurate searching within these transcripts using large-scale language modeling techniques.

People attending the Ubisoft Forward livestream event in Los Angeles, CA on June 12, 2023. The event will showcase his upcoming Ubisoft games. (AFP)

Ubisoft plans VR version of Assassin’s Creed: Assassin’s Creed fans may soon be able to play the popular video game in virtual reality (VR). French video game maker Ubisoft announced on June 12 that the VR version of its blockbuster “Assassin’s Creed” series will be released by the end of this year. Players in Assassin’s Creed in his Nexus VR will take on the role of an early protagonist in the series, with his trademark hidden wrist blade, dramatic parkour escape and conviction from the top of the iconic building, according to AFP reports. It is said that he is preparing for a leap forward. The game is available on his Metas latest VR Quest headset, but the report adds that the new VR component will also add an interesting double layer to the series, with its plot centering on a modern-day protagonist moving into his own virtual historical world. often enter.

