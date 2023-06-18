CFM may replenish RISE engine technology demonstrator by 2025





CFM International plans to begin testing the RISE Open Fan tech demonstrator within the next 24 months. Executives from French and American engine makers said at a press conference before the Paris Air Show on Saturday that they will reduce fuel consumption by at least 20% compared to current Leap engines, in time to support a new narrow-bodied airliner currently under development. He said he will deliver on his promise. Aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing.

In recent weeks, engineers at the Safran-GE joint venture in Evendale, Ohio, have begun testing high-pressure turbine blades in cores based on the F110 power plant. The company is also using supercomputers to evaluate new turbine airfoils, nozzles and blades for RISE, a process that yields “competitive and revolutionary results in terms of fuel burn and durability.” said GE Aerospace’s chief of engineering, Muhammad Ali. The company manufactures new components using various additive manufacturing and ceramic manufacturing techniques.

Ali told reporters that CFM has started placing long-lead hardware orders for tech demonstrators to keep the program’s momentum going. The company aims to begin testing with hydrogen fuel later this decade, and the RISE technology is also being used in his NASA-led research on hybrid-electric propulsion. RISE stands for Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines.

“RISE is not a theory, it’s a reality,” Ali told reporters, summarizing progress since the program’s launch in 2021. Airbus has acknowledged interest in a high-bypass-ratio engine for the single-aisle airliner it plans to launch. 2027 or shortly thereafter. CFM conducted noise testing of the fan design at the Airbus facility in Hamburg and reported that it was noisier than the Leap engines that power the current A320 family of European aircraft manufacturers.

Leap Powers A321XLR

The newest member of that family, the Airbus A321XLR, is one of the stars of this week’s Paris Air Show. The plane is powered by a pair of Leap-1A turbofans, and according to CFM president and CEO Gal Myust, the plane has logged more than 22.8 million hours of flight time worldwide, more than any other aircraft in the world. The Leap-1B is said to have flown more than 10.5 million hours. He said Leap is now the fastest engine to reach the critical maturity milestone of 30 million flight hours, with each turbofan now averaging more than 10 hours of flight time each day. .

To bolster its record of 92% average flight days reliability, CFM’s engineering team tested various durability issues, including starter air valve reliability, asynchronous vibration, carbon build-up in the fuel nozzle, and high pressure degradation. Introduced a solution to the problem. Turbine blades and nozzles in hot and harsh environments. The latter issue prompted the company to install test rigs in Ohio using dust and dirt imported from the Middle East and Africa to replicate the conditions faced by operators in those parts of the world.

Meust said the Leap program currently has a backlog of more than 10,000 engines, equivalent to more than five years of production. He said both engine utilization and production rates have returned to pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019.

The newest member of the family is the Leap-1C engine powering China’s new Comac C919 narrow fuselage. On May 28, China Eastern Airlines became the inaugural operator of this type, operating the first flight between Shanghai and Beijing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/air-transport/2023-06-17/cfm-could-spool-rise-engine-tech-demonstrator-2025 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos