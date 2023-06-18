Hyundai looks to start-ups to secure innovative growth





The young minds that support new-age startups have always fascinated industries around the world. Especially in the automotive sector, this ecosystem was an early adopter of the whole concept of sustainable mobility.

In addition to innovative ideas, these start-ups also provide an excellent platform for traditional OEMs to enter the new era of mobility.

Similarly, Hyundai Motor plans to establish cooperative relationships with various selected start-ups around the world to support and nurture their global progress, thereby ensuring an innovative growth engine for the future. says.

The Group will continue its bold collaborative strategy with various start-up companies that change the future with creative ideas. Newly sought-after open innovation fields include SDV (Software Defined Vehicle), resource recycling, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), and quantum technology.

During the recent Open Innovation Tech Day event held in Seoul, the group began stepping up its open innovation activities from 2017. By the first quarter of 2023, more than 200 start-ups will have KRW 1.3 trillion (approx. announced an investment of $1 billion. . These investments do not include major investments such as Boston Dynamics, Motional and Supernal.

Hyundai’s open innovation initiative is embodied in four main types of investments. Collaborative investment to promote practical cooperation according to the expected strategic synergies. Strategic investment to secure business capabilities immediately or quickly, and company building for in-house start-ups with necessary technology and business areas for the group.

The company has invested in a number of business areas including electrification, connectivity, AI, autonomous driving, renewable energy, robotics and mobility services. By segment, mobility services recorded about KRW 700 billion (about $550 million) in investments in projects involving mobility service companies such as Singapore’s Grab and India’s OLA. Electrification and connectivity followed with 280 billion won (about $220 million) and 126 billion won (about $99 million) respectively. The group has also invested KRW 60 billion (about $47 million) in AI, KRW 54 billion (about $42 million) in autonomous driving, and KRW 25 billion (about $20 million) in energy, including hydrogen.

The group operates global innovation hubs “CRADLE” in five countries: the United States, Germany, Israel, China, and Singapore. ZER01NE has also been established in South Korea as a base for open innovation. In addition, the Group operates 19 investment funds in major countries, with a focus on securing global investment capacity to support start-ups.

We also operate the “ZER01NE Company Builder,” an in-house entrepreneurship support system that can be used by executives and employees of group companies. A total of 30 in-house startups have spun off into separate companies, with cumulative sales of KRW 280 billion (approximately US$ 220 million). These start-ups have been recognized for their market value and business feasibility, leading to the hiring of over 800 new employees.

Hyundai Motor Group’s Vice President and Open Innovation Execution Group Head, Dr. Yun-Sung Hwang, said the group is looking for start-ups that can bring positive changes to people’s lives through innovative technologies and services. pointed out.

relationship building

Founded in 2018, ZER01NE has been recruiting startups through an accelerator program to discover valuable startups and explore potential strategic use cases for innovative technologies. In addition, we are expanding our open innovation efforts to various fields other than automobiles, such as running “ZER01NE Playground” in collaboration with artists and creators.

ZER01NE was introduced in cooperation with 10 domestic start-ups including 60 Hertz, eMotiv, ArgosVision, and CellPlus Korea, laying the foundation for global expansion. The Group will continue to go to great lengths in pursuit of the best and most innovative technologies to develop sustainable mobility solutions and benefit mankind.

At the Open Innovation Tech Day, Hyundai Motor Group also presented key cases of investment and cooperation with major start-ups that have grown through the ZER01NE program.

IONITY, a European EV fast charging infrastructure company, is a prime example of the Group’s investment performance. By the end of 2022, around 450 charging stations have been built in 24 European countries, with around 2,000 fast chargers installed. Hyundai is working with IONITY by offering IONIQ 5 customers a package and equity investment that will allow them to use the company’s charging facilities for one year.

Rimac Automobili, a Croatian ultra-high-performance electric vehicle company invested in by Hyundai Motor Group in 2019, has established a cooperative relationship. The company experienced rapid growth and reached an enterprise value of 2.2 billion. Rimac Automobili has contributed to the advancement of Hyundai and Kia’s high-performance electric vehicle technology through various joint projects.

IonQ, a US quantum computing company well known in South Korea for its association with Duke University professor Kim Jong Sang, has been involved in various joint research projects with the Hyundai Motor Group since receiving funding from the group in 2021. are being implemented. These projects include upgrades to autonomous driving and battery technology.

SoundHound, a US speech recognition solutions company, received an investment from the Group from 2011 to 2020. The company provides voice recognition services on Hyundai, Kia and Genesis models sold in North America and India.

Suresofttech is a South Korean company that has successfully developed and commercialized software verification technology. Hyundai Motor has invested in the company in 2012 and 2017, and is cooperating in software verification for vehicle controllers and connected car systems. Based on the cooperation with Hyundai Motor Group, Suresofttech has expanded its business into various fields such as nuclear power, defense, railway and aviation, and has grown into a global technology company.

