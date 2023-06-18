How You.com plans to counter Google’s search dominance





Founder Richard Socher’s research helped set the stage for today’s AI leap

You.com CEO Richard Socher may not be a household name, but if you’ve traveled in the AI ​​space, you probably know who he is. Since writing his influential doctoral dissertation on natural language processing in 2014, he has helped pave the way for the AI ​​technologies that make headlines today. For him to build the next generation search engine, this fact is inevitable.

He launched MetaMind shortly after that paper was published, a start-up acquired by Salesforce two years later. In fact, as his lead scientist at Salesforce, he helped build his AI layer, which the company calls his Einstein.

After leaving Salesforce, he launched You.com, a consumer search engine, in 2020. He’s clearly up for the challenge, but he also recognizes that, given the time and the ability to innovate, he has two advantages that make it possible. His company is slowly undermining Google’s search hegemony.

Nor is he intimidated by the fact that Neeva, the same search engine startup founded by two Google veterans, was recently acquired by Snowflake after failing to find a product-market fit. His search engine already has far more users than Neeva, he says.

But he also understands that what he is doing is more than just theoretical. It’s a business, and he must look to the future to not only burn money, but bring it to life. Three years into his startup journey, he switched his focus from growth and amassed a modest $45 million in revenue.

we helped get this party started

AI research has been ongoing for decades, but Socher and his colleagues at Stanford University helped open the door to today’s breakthroughs with a groundbreaking study in 2014. He continued his research and published his thesis until his 2020 when he began to devote himself fully to his research. his current company.

As a scientist, he says, it’s great to see his research put into practice in this way. Last week, as a researcher, I realized that people who are ahead of their time are visionaries. And a lot of credit goes to people who used your idea later, oh wow, we invented word vectors and context vectors, prompt engineering and all NLP for protein design And you’d think he’d invented a single model of LLM, he told Sorcher TechCrunch+.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/06/18/you-search-browser-google-ai/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos