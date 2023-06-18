Digitizing the Industrial Economy: Transforming Traditional Industries





Industry has been an integral part of our society for centuries and forms the backbone of our economy. Surprisingly, despite their importance and scale, these industries have not been dramatically disrupted by tech start-ups until recently. With recent macro shifts, we are witnessing an incredible paradigm shift of opportunities to bring traditional industries into the digital age. The possibilities are greater than ever, paving the way for impactful outcomes such as increased efficiency, reduced costs and sustainability.

An industry that cannot be ignored at the moment is online retail. According to McKinsey, the pandemic accelerated the digitization of his customer journeys by several years, and e-commerce adoption surged during his decade in just 90 days at the peak of the pandemic. Perhaps the supply chain industry is equally relevant. Frequent natural disasters and geopolitical events such as the Russo-Ukrainian War have increased the adoption of supply chain technology. Structural labor shortages and generational shifts are making companies seriously consider new solutions. The importance of this opportunity should not be underestimated. In fact, 77% of manufacturers are facing labor shortages. According to the National Association of Manufacturers, this labor shortage has created a gap in the United States that is projected to result in 2.1 million unfilled jobs for him by 2030. In response, companies are turning to automation, virtualization, and robotics to fill the gap. A new era brings new people and great opportunities for rapid adoption of new technologies through Gen Y and Gen Z. Not only are these generations true digital natives, they will also make up the majority of the workforce by 2025. Changing markets, increasing competition, and shrinking profit margins are forcing companies to find innovative ways to improve efficiency and reduce costs. In labour-intensive sectors such as manufacturing, raw material costs are the main expenditure, followed by labor costs, so productivity gains could boost corporate earnings by up to 45%, according to McKinsey. . This presents a huge opportunity for startups that can offer digital solutions.

Finally, government initiatives and policies are driving the digitalization of traditional industries to increase competitiveness in the face of the global US-China trade war. The U.S. Government’s Advanced Manufacturing Partnership is an exciting effort to strengthen and revitalize the Advanced Manufacturing Ecosystem. Companies such as NASA are leveraging this to research and develop advanced manufacturing technologies as a key means of addressing increased affordability, improved performance, improved safety and reliability in aerospace R&D activities. is supported. Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure bill literally calls on the transportation and energy industries to redesign transportation to meet growing needs.

With AI all the rage, recent advances in generative AI, combined with the concept of omniverse, have the potential to revolutionize factory simulation. Omniverse as a shared virtual world can digitally mirror the entire twin factory, creating a twin of the original factory. These twins provide a platform for simulating, visualizing, and enhancing all operations in real time. Generative AI algorithms then iterate over these digital twins, creating and testing thousands of operational changes to optimize performance. This powerful synergy enables you to identify efficiency gains, predict maintenance needs and innovate factory processes with unprecedented speed and accuracy. This concept was the focus of discussion at the Nvidia GTC conference, an application framework aimed at building and running simulations on a digital twin of a real factory, reinventing design-to-delivery manufacturing, and streamlining systems. included the use of an Nvidia Metropolis system, which is a work. Developing and deploying AI-powered video analytics.

With so many opportunities to solve pressing pain points for organizations, internal innovation teams are answering the call to innovation knocking on the door.

Here are some of the companies that are making a difference in their respective industries. digital manufacturing platform Tulip (Pitango Growth portfolio company), traffic management industry NoTraffic, 3D printing industry Formlabs (Pitango Growth portfolio company), Optibus (Pitango First) public transport planning platform portfolio company) and digital textile printing solutions. Kornit specializes in

Over the next five years, digitization and automation are expected to see major technological advances in several traditional industries. Keep an eye out for a few more major technologies coming up, including AI, automation, and computer vision.

Tomer Landesman is an Associate at Pitango Growth

