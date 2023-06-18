Google Domains Closes, Squarespace Acquires The Register





Google has reportedly sold Google Domains, a side business that sells and manages web domains, to Squarespace in a deal worth $180 million. With this move, approximately 10 million customer domain names will be managed by Squarespace.

Squarespace, which provides website building and hosting services, announced the acquisition in a statement this week. The announcement came shortly after Google Domains sparked online drama by offering .zip and .mov domains, which El Reg felt was a bit of an exaggeration.

Either way, Google Domains is the latest entry in Google Graveyard, and if you’re a GD customer, you’ll soon be a Squarespace customer.

“To continue our efforts to increase our focus, we have entered into a definitive agreement with Squarespace to acquire customer accounts for their Google Domains registrar business,” confirmed Matt Madrigal, Google’s Merchant Shopping expert.

“Supporting a smooth transition for our customers over the next few months is our number one priority, with the help of the Google Domains team. We can provide tools and an integrated experience of buying and managing domains.” Online presence. ”

Squarespace has announced that it will honor the renewal price Google Domains previously set for all existing customers for 12 months, while Google works to shrink its domain name registrar division. It will give people new features and tools to convince people to keep using Squarespace as the company takes over.

Squarespace will also be the exclusive domain provider for users purchasing new domains through Google Workspace, a software hub that supports collaboration and productivity tools for employees.

According to Bloomberg, the deal is reportedly worth $180 million and involves transferring about 10 million domain names to Squarespace. The company hopes to complete the acquisition in the third quarter of 2023, subject to successful approval from trade regulators.

Squarespace Founder and CEO Anthony Casalena added, “We are extremely proud to serve our Google Domains business customers.” “Domains are an important part of the web infrastructure and an integral part of any business’s online presence. We look forward to serving our new customers and are committed to ensuring a seamless transition.”

Google began registering domain names in 2005 and officially launched Google Domains ten years later, providing customers with services such as domain transfers, DNS hosting and email forwarding.

Speaking of domain names… What’s the latest drama on 123 Reg? See this Monday’s article in The Register.

