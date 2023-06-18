Department stores weathered the pandemic with adaptability and innovation





The retail industry has undergone a major upheaval in recent years with the rise of online retail and the decline of shopping malls. One retail industry that has been particularly hard hit is department stores.

Iconic Canadian brands like Eatons, Simpsons and Woodwards have disappeared. American retail brands such as Nordstrom and Target entered the Canadian market, but then left.

Only a few department store retailers, such as The Bay, still have a weak hold on the Canadian retail market. A similar upheaval has taken place in the United States, where many regional department store brands have disappeared over the past 30 years.

The challenges facing retailers have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Retailers and department stores struggled to stay open during the lockdown. Both resilience and innovation were required to survive the tough retail environment.

With this in mind, we collected sales data from 17 U.S. department store chains to find out what strategies these stores used during the pandemic.

curbside pickup

The first strategy was to use curbside pickup. This allows customers to shop safely and conveniently by ordering online and picking up their purchases outside of physical stores.

This strategy was used before the pandemic, but increased significantly during lockdown.

An employee delivers a customer’s order to a car at Dick’s Sports Goods in Paramus, New Jersey, May 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Additionally, while a similar strategy of buying online and picking up in-store was widely used pre-pandemic, the increased safety of parking lot deliveries has made curbside pickup more affordable for shoppers. A welcome choice.

The strategy emphasized the importance of not only maintaining operations during the pandemic, but also prioritizing customers and their safety in the face of adversity.

Product return window

A second strategy was to extend the product return period. The department store prioritized customer satisfaction by giving customers more time to return, encouraging them to make their next purchase.

By giving customers up to a year to return items, they were given more time to try out products and return unwanted items.

Similar to curbside pickup, longer product return windows were used pre-pandemic, but health and safety restrictions have accelerated their use.

Virtual try-on technology

A third approach, the use of virtual try-on technology, can help retailers survive lockdowns and may prove valuable in the long run.

The technology allows customers, both online and in stores, to virtually try on products before making a purchase decision. Customers can use camera-equipped devices to try on clothing, jewelry and other products from home, eliminating the need to visit brick-and-mortar stores or use changing rooms.

Our research found that the impact of try-on technology on department store sales was greatest when COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed.

Brick-and-mortar store closures and safety concerns have greatly accelerated the adoption and use of this technology. Not only has this increased sales of apparel items, but it has also opened up opportunities to offer a wider range of products, such as an app that allows you to virtually try on furniture and cosmetics in your own home.

Virtual try-on technology allows customers to virtually test products before making a purchase decision. (Shutterstock)

The convenience that try-on technology offers consumers extends beyond the pandemic. Retailers who have invested in this technology during lockdown will continue to benefit.

Adaptation is the key to survival

Adapted department stores have been most successful in overcoming the challenges posed by the pandemic. This highlights the importance of having a dynamic functional strategy that enables retailers to adapt to a rapidly changing environment.

By adapting to change, the retailer was able to restructure its operations, increase efficiency, and reduce business risk. Retailers who not only survived during the crisis, but also innovated, were in the best position to grow after the crisis was over.

These department stores were able to maintain customer trust and loyalty by offering alternative shopping options and flexible return policies. This demonstrates the importance of putting customers first and being prepared to adapt to evolving consumer behavior.

The future of retail

The story of department stores during the pandemic has been one of adaptability and the pursuit of innovation. Lessons gleaned during the pandemic will continue to shape the department store’s strategy and guide future transformations.

By leveraging their unique strengths such as broad product range, brand history and customer relationships, department stores can reimagine their role in the retail ecosystem and rekindle consumer interest.

As the retail industry continues to evolve, department stores have an opportunity to regain their relevance by leveraging their strengths and keeping up with emerging consumer trends.

The road ahead may be difficult, but with strategic foresight and a commitment to innovation, department stores can thrive in this new retail era.

