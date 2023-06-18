Google announces album archive will be discontinued next month





Services like Google Hangouts, which were very popular a few years ago, were discontinued in favor of Google Chat. Some of the images you shared on platforms and other retired services remain in the Album Archive, where you can browse them in one convenient place regardless of the device you sent them from. The company is now sending emails to some users informing them of the impending shutdown of their album archives and urging them to back up their content using Google Takeout.

Android Police Daily Video Scroll to continue content

Several users have already received this email, including several on the Android Police team. However, even without an email about this change, if you manually visit the Albums His Archives page through your Google account, you will see a banner at the top announcing that the content will be removed after July 19, 2023.

In an email, Google clarified that “content available only in album archives” will be removed starting July 19. The company further elaborates that this could be Google Hangouts data currently stored in the album archive or a background image uploaded via the Gmail theme picker. You will be notified by email when small thumbnail photos, album comments or likes stored within the album archive are also deleted.

The Album Archive page presents a gallery view of the images and videos you’ve sent over the years through your old Google service (Hangouts in my case). If you have something worth saving, Takeout allows you to receive a download link via email or transfer it to cloud services such as Google Drive, Box, OneDrive, Dropbox, and more.

We would like to point out that the Google Takeout download link generated by email is only valid for 7 days. Additionally, Google notes that Workspace users will need admin permission to download images and videos from Takeout.

A support page detailing the end of Album Archive states that users will still be able to “view and It is suggested that it can be managed.

The Album Archive page is a great way to look back and see some of the older content you’ve shared (and perhaps forgotten) on Google services. However, some people are certainly confused by this emailed announcement, especially since images and videos will be available on other Google services after his July 19, 2023 date.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-album-archive-sunset-july-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos