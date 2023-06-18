List of tech startups Airtel has acquired stake in, ET Telecom





New Delhi: Bharti Airtel, India’s second largest telecommunications company, has since 2019 taken stakes in a number of start-ups operating in the data, networks, payments and distribution sectors.

The telecom company launched a startup accelerator program in 2019 to support early-stage startups in India. It was intended to bring Airtel’s machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to startups to help them grow.

Since the program’s inception, the company has invested in over 20 start-ups. According to Airtel, it aims to help build a vibrant startup ecosystem that contributes to “Digital India”.

Here are some of the tech startups that Airtel has invested in. Vahan: Vahan was the first to participate in the Airtel Startup Accelerator program.

2019. Airtel acquires stake in Vahan, partnering to use artificial intelligence to find jobs for billions of internet users.

We focus on finding blue collar jobs for young Indians in delivery, driving, retail, BFSI, BPO and hospitality sectors.

QuickMiles: In 2019, Airtel announced the acquisition of QuickMiles, a Gurugram-based logistics startup focused on building a technology-enabled logistics platform in India.

Quickmile is now part of Airtel X Labs, a digital innovation factory focused on IoT, digital engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning, according to a telco statement.

Voicezen: In 2020, Airtel acquired a 10% stake in Voicezen, a Gurgaon-based startup focused on conversational artificial intelligence technology.

This will give Airtel access to Voicezen’s technology and allow it to be deployed across customer touch points in multiple languages, giving Voicezen the opportunity to deploy its technology at scale.

Waybeo: Waybeo is a cloud telephony analytics startup that provides enterprises with insights into their cloud telephony usage. Airtel invested in Trivandrum-based cloud telephony startup Waybeo in 2020.

The telecommunications company has acquired a 10 percent stake in tech startup Waybeo under its Startup Accelerator Program.

Aqilliz: Airtel has acquired a stake in Aqilliz, a blockchain-as-a-service company under the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program in 2022.

The Singapore-based startup has developed a patented hybrid blockchain platform that Airtel has built on its fast-growing ad tech (Airtel Ads), digital entertainment (Wynk Music & Airtel Xstream), and digital marketplace (Airtel Thanks App), we aim to deploy it at scale across our services.

Lavelle Networks: Airtel Acquired About $10 Billion in 2022. Acquired a 25% stake in Lavelle Networks, strengthening its Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) portfolio.

The Bangalore-based technology start-up specializes in software-defined wide area network solutions and serves a wide range of industry segments.

Cnergee: The telecom company acquired a 7% stake in Cnergee Technologies in 2022 to strengthen Airtel’s 5G-enabled Network as a Service portfolio for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Cnergee Technologies, a cloud-based networking solutions provider, has developed 5G-ready software tools for NaaS. The acquisition will also provide Airtel with advanced software tools that will enhance its “Work From Anywhere” solutions portfolio.

Lemnisk: In 2022, Airtel announced a strategic stake acquisition of Lemnisk (Immensitas Private Limited). Airtel and Lemnisk will work together to build a Customer Data Platform (CDP) platform, the telecom company said.

The Bangalore-based startup offers real-time marketing automation and secure CDP for 1:1 personalization and cross-channel customer journeys.

Airtel has also partnered with Invest India to launch the ‘Airtel India Startup Innovation Challenge’. Entries were invited from Indian start-ups working on innovative solutions across 5G, IoT, cloud communications, digital advertising and digital entertainment.

Three startups won the challenge. Nuronics Labs, an AI and ML startup; Enthu.Ai, a conversational intelligence startup; and Chimes Radio, a podcast platform. Startups will have access to Airtel’s Digital Innovation Lab and will participate in the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program.

Startup acquisition strategies have advantages such as access to new technologies and services, talent, and new markets. However, acquiring a startup comes with challenges such as integration difficulty, expense, and risk of failure. These investments by Airtel demonstrate the telecom company’s commitment to becoming a digital services company.

Published June 18, 2023 at 3:09 PM IST

Join a community of over 2 million industry professionals. Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest insights and analysis.

Download the ETTelecom app Get real-time updates Save your favorite articles Scan to download the app

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://telecom.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/industry/list-of-tech-startups-airtel-has-acquired-stakes-in/101083215 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos