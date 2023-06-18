Google employees who helped Edward Snowden in Hong Kong | Edward Snowden





In the early hours of June 10, 2013 Hong Kong time, journalist Glenn Greenwald and filmmaker Laura Poitras released a video revealing the identity of the NSA whistleblower behind one of the most infamous data breaches in modern history. was published on the Guardian website. It started: My name is Ed Snowden.

William Fitzgerald, 27, who was working as a policy maker at Google at the time, wanted to help. But he didn’t know how yet.

Snowden was probably the most wanted person in the world. Confidential documents he shared with Greenwald, Poitras, and The Guardian’s Ewen MacAskill show extensive criminal activity by the U.S. government that had global impact and involved some of the world’s most prominent tech companies. monitoring programs were detailed. Fitzgerald, who has been with Google since 2008 and was based in the Hong Kong office at the time, sent Greenwald an email from his personal Gmail on a whim.

If you are looking for alternatives to protect Edward within Hong Kong, I can help. Read the email confirmed by The Guardian.

A few hours later, Mr. Fitzgerald met Mr. Greenwald in the lobby of the W Hotel in Hong Kong and introduced Mr. Snowden’s legal representatives, Robert Tibbo and Jonathan Mann, to the home of his Sri Lankan refugee client Tibbo. I found myself hiding.

A decade after the Snowden files first appeared in The Guardian, Fitzgerald, who continued working at Google until 2018, feels ready to share his small part in the story. ing. Though only mentioned as a long-time reader of Mr. Fitzgerald in a book by then-The Guardian columnist detailing the marathon week he spent meeting with Snowden in Hong Kong and dealing with the aftermath of the revelations, Fitzgerald admits his motives for sharing his story aren’t entirely selfless. He wants history to remember that he was a longtime reader and was willing to risk everything, as Snowden believed at the time.

Passengers on a train watch TV screens broadcasting news about Edward Snowden in Hong Kong in June 2013. Photo: Bobby Yip/Reuters

In 2013, Fitzgerald said, the internet and tech industry, especially his employer, felt like a very different place than it is today. In the aftermath of the Arab Spring, there was hope and optimism that tools that connect the world in unprecedented ways could bring social benefits. But Snowden’s files tell a more sinister tale, revealing mass surveillance by the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA), using those tools and empowering the companies that built them. They were spying on the very consumers they called themselves.

NSA files suggest some tech companies were aware, including Google, Facebook and Apple. These companies have strongly denied any involvement in government espionage and have said they are working with organizations such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital advocacy non-profit organization, to expand the use of encryption on the Internet and other governmental tactics. He even took a stance against the espionage activities of

For Fitzgerald, it was difficult to reconcile Snowden’s revelations with the optimism he felt about the potential of the Internet. However, he believed the document to be genuine. After watching Greenwald’s TV interview when Snowden’s story first appeared in The Guardian, Fitzgerald found them both in Hong Kong. He asks Greenwald for a coffee, and even if his employer, Google, knew that the NSA had direct access to their servers and access to user data, they were behind these monumental articles. I wanted to meet one of the reporters. By the time Mr. Snowden revealed his identity, Mr. Fitzgerald and Mr. Greenwald had already planned to meet.

are you a lawyer Mr. Greenwald responded to an email offering to help protect Mr. Snowden. Fitzgerald was not, but he was acquainted with one of the city’s prominent human rights lawyers through his master’s program at the University of Hong Kong. No, but I have some friends like that, he replied.

William Fitzgerald in the Google office in Hong Kong in 2013.Photo: Subject provided

Greenwald doesn’t remember knowing if Fitzgerald worked at Google when they first met. He knew Snowden needed help. Mr. Greenwald said Mr. Snowden urged Mr. Greenwald to focus on reporting rather than defending himself, which is why Mr. Snowden announced himself as a source without a lawyer. Greenwald had never met Fitzgerald before, but he said he trusted his instincts. Clearly, our skepticism about everything has never been higher, Greenwald told The Guardian.

We didn’t know what the US government knew, what the CIA was doing, or what the local authorities in Hong Kong were doing, he said. So when someone appears out of nowhere asking for help like this, naturally you become very suspicious.

But Greenwald wasn’t surprised Googlers backed Snowden, because that’s exactly the spirit Silicon Valley was supposed to bring.

When Fitzgerald joined Google in 2010, the company seemed committed to freedom of expression and privacy. Shortly thereafter, for example, the company hired several people to deploy free expression teams in multiple regions to advise on policies to maintain a free and open internet.

Lokman Tsui, then Assistant Professor of Journalism at City University of Hong Kong, was hired to lead the Asian team. The company also became the first tech company to publish a transparency report in 2010 detailing how often governments requested access to user data or removal of content, but the report was the most frequent. Fitzgerald said the scheme was designed to embarrass the country that issued it. (Google said the transparency report was created as a tool to inform users and engage in public debate.)

After Snowden’s leak, Google and other tech companies sought to distance themselves from the NSA’s efforts because as global companies they couldn’t be seen as servants of the U.S. intelligence community, said the ACLU speech director. Ben Wisner said. Current attorney for Privacy and Technology Projects and Snowdens.

However, over time, corporate culture appeared to change, reflecting the changing needs of various governments. For example, before leaving Google in 2014, Tsui said that some Asian local governments had become increasingly hostile to free expression efforts, and that colleagues in charge of maintaining relations with those governments He said he struggled to persuade the media to prioritize free speech. If your job is to maintain good relations with local governments, at least in most parts of Asia, you should definitely avoid bringing up free speech, he told The Guardian.

South China Morning Post photo on the morning of June 13, 2013: Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images

Fitzgerald stayed four years longer, but said he also witnessed the culture change as the company matured. For example, he said Google has stopped promoting its transparency report to the media, free speech advocates have been replaced by more traditional business-focused executives, and the controversial Pentagon drone project There is Project Maven, which Google said was contracted to build artificial intelligence. , then bowed to employee pressure to pull out in 2018.

According to Fitzgerald, many of these things Google focused on have slowly eroded away. Fitzgerald went on to found The Worker Agency, an advocacy and communications firm that works with Google’s unions as clients.

Google isn’t the only one vying for government contracts; Microsoft, Amazon, and IBM have since struck multi-million dollar deals to build surveillance tools for various organizations, including the Pentagon. have concluded.

Google has a long history of pushing back against overbroad or inappropriate demands, sometimes denying government demands outright, said Christa Muldoon, a company spokeswoman.

In a statement, Muldoon said the effort is as strong now as it was in 2013. Our Transparency Report provides people with detailed information about government requests and the progress of our efforts to promote encryption technology in our products and across the internet.

Opinions are divided on how much the tech industry has evolved since Snowden. Fitzgerald and Greenwald said there is increasing government pressure to hand over user data and censor posts. Wisner, meanwhile, acknowledged that tech companies have stepped up legal defenses against government data requests. The default before Snowden’s revelations was for companies to comply with legal orders. Today, he says, there is even more evidence that they are pushing back.

But one of the most enduring legacies, and one that Mr. Wisner is most proud of, Mr. Snowden, is the public perception of the limits of privacy and the resulting encryption of the web. everyone agrees.

What happened a few weeks after the article was published is well documented. After Greenwald introduces Snowden to Tibo and Mann, the two hide Snowden in the tiny tenement-style apartment of Tibo’s Sri Lankan refugee client, and they take great risks to take turns being the man the world is looking for. accepted. One of the families was just granted asylum in Canada in 2021, while others remain in Hong Kong. Mr. Snowden faces multiple criminal charges in the United States before fleeing to Russia, where he still lives.

Vanessa Rodell and her daughter who helped protect Edward Snowden in Hong Kong.Photo: Cole Burston/AFP/Getty Images

At the headquarters of the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), organizers say the NSA file will eventually encourage companies to adopt end-to-end encryption — a method of securing communications so that only the sender and receiver can access them. I understand that it is possible. EFF executive director Cindy Cohn said technology companies began signing EFF efforts to push for stronger encryption soon after the breach. In 2016, US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said the leak accelerated the adoption of encryption by seven years.

There is still work to be done to encrypt more of the web, but encryption is the default for many messaging apps like Signal, WhatsApp, and iMessage. As a result of Snowden’s revelations, Wisner said secure and encrypted communications are no longer the quaint realm of computer-savvy geeks, but a tool that the masses can use and use.

A decade after Mr. Snowden first came to light, Mr. Fitzgerald has spent his time helping others hold tech companies accountable through telecom companies. He’s still proud of his small role in Snowden’s story.

Fitzgerald said in Snowden’s book that he leaves himself at the mercy of the world and others. I remember thinking in his head, when he read it, I was one of them. And I responded, and that was one of the reasons he didn’t end up in the orange jumpsuit and handcuffs.

