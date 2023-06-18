Three Android Brands Named to Top 10 Most Innovative Brands of 2023





A new report by BCG analysts ranks the world’s 10 most innovative companies for 2023. 3 of the top 10 are his Android makers. And expanding the rankings to the top 50 would double the number of Android makers. The report assessed companies’ innovation capabilities based on their focus on innovation over the past year and their use of new technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Top Innovators of 2023: Android makers take the lead

Giztina news of the week

The top three Android makers in this report are Alphabet (Google), Samsung and Huawei. Considering the company’s Surface Duo line of devices, Microsoft could be on the list as well.

Samsung is a great example of a company that uses all the tools at its disposal to improve performance through innovation at various stages of the value chain. We regularly introduce new technologies on a large scale. It stands out for its focus on innovation and its ability to enter adjacent markets (e.g. foldable mobile phones). It is also the largest non-U.S. company investing in research and development. About $17 billion has been allocated for this purpose in 2021 alone.

Huawei is another company that has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to innovation. While it’s true that the company isn’t at its peak on an economic level, it’s proven time and time again to be a pioneer when it comes to incorporating new technology into products and taking existing ones even further. . Recent models such as the Huawei P60 Pro and advanced camera systems with variable aperture are good examples.

As you expand the ranking to the top 50, you’ll find other companies looking to develop Android devices as one of their lines of business. This is the case for Xiaomi (29th), Sony (31st) and Lenovo (48th).

The strength of the Android makers in this report is evidence of the platform’s openness and flexibility. This allows companies to innovate in many ways. And this has led to the development of the most innovative device on the market.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gizchina.com/2023/06/18/3-android-brands-in-the-top-10-most-innovative-brands-of-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos