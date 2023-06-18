Los Lunas family raises money for 14-year-old daughter battling cancer





Los Lunas, New Mexico Natalie Rimmel may seem like a normal kid, but four years ago her life and her family’s life changed completely over the course of a weekend.

“Two days seemed like two years, but the first year was tough,” said Natalie’s parents, Nicole and Scott Rimmell. “2019 was her first diagnosis, 2020 was her second diagnosis, and January of this year was her third.”

Doctors diagnosed Natalie with optic glioma, a tumor that can affect a person’s vision. Her other diagnosis has affected other things for Natalie as well.

“Her second was an anaplastic astrocytoma, and her third is still unnamed. We weren’t able to biopsy it because it was in a delicate area,” Natalise’s parents said.

Natalie is only 14 years old. Her growth inhibition is another side effect of the tumor.

“It damaged her body’s ability to produce growth and pubertal hormones, as well as thyroid hormones,” Natalise’s parents said.

Natalie underwent radiation and chemotherapy and is still attending many other treatments and therapy sessions.

“I have leg therapy, arm therapy, and eye therapy. Yes, the whole therapy,” Natalie said.

But that doesn’t change her way of thinking about the situation.

“I banged that ass,” said Natalie.

Natalie and her parents are trying to get away from it all with therapy and doctor visits.

“We just want to help Natalie raise money to get her to travel from appointments and routines,” Nicole and Scott said.

Natalie’s mother found the non-profit Campaign One At A Time through a Facebook support group. They worked with them to help bring Natalie’s family to ‘Give the Kids the World Village’ in Florida.

“We provide a place for children with various diagnoses to be themselves,” Nicole said.

Now, Natalie is taking her own life step by step.

Click here for more information on Natalie’s journey and how we can help.

