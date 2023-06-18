Meet Kamala Sohony, an Indian scientist who was honored in today’s Google Doodle





Did you know that no Indian woman earned a doctorate in science before 1933? Biochemist Kamala Sohony became the first female student admitted to the Indian Institute of Science, I broke this wall. On Sohoni’s 112th birthday today, the Google Doodle honors her remarkable contributions to science and her pivotal role in breaking down barriers for women in India and paving the way for their entry into STEM fields. represented.

Born in Madhya Pradesh to chemist parents, Sohony wanted to follow in their footsteps and become a respected scientist himself. She studied chemistry and physics at the University of Bombay, from which she graduated in 1933 with her first honors.

Ms. Sohoni invented a method to develop affordable nutritional supplements made from palm nectar when she was researching the benefits of certain foods at the behest of Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India. The development of this nutritious drink, which she named ‘Neela’, earned her the Rushtrapati Award. Sohony later became the first female director of the Bombay Royal Institute of Science.

For those unfamiliar, ‘neela’ is an excellent source of vitamin C and has been shown to improve the health of malnourished children and pregnant women.

Sohony added another feather to her hat when she became the first woman to enter the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). However, according to the Google Doodle, her first year had strict conditions imposed on her because then-director of the institute, prominent Indian physicist CV Raman, questioned her “women’s competence in science.” It is said that

After Sohony proved her mettle, she was given permission to continue her research. Her outstanding achievements at IISc have inspired the acceptance of more women into science programs.

After studying the various proteins found in legumes for some time, Sohony came to the conclusion that they improve the health of children. She received her master’s degree in 1936 and she published her thesis on this subject.

A year later, while at Cambridge University on a research scholarship, Sophony discovered cytochrome C, an enzyme necessary for energy production, and found it to be present in all plant cells. . It took her only 14 months to complete her thesis on this discovery and receive her doctorate.

