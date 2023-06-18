European regulators argue that Google should split its digital advertising business due to competitive concerns | Nationwide





BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union regulators hit Google on Wednesday with new antitrust charges, saying the only way to address competitive concerns over the company’s lucrative digital advertising business is to criticize the tech giant’s main breadwinner. He said he would sell some of it.

The unprecedented decision to push for such a split marks a significant step up in the City of Brussels’ crackdown on Silicon Valley’s digital giant, as US officials seek to crush Google’s alleged monopoly in the online advertising ecosystem. It follows a similar movement of

The European Commission, the European Union’s executive branch and head of antitrust enforcement, said in its tentative view after an investigation that only a forced sale of some of its services by Google could address concerns.

The 27-member EU, which has led a global move to crack down on big tech companies, including nearing groundbreaking rules on artificial intelligence, has so far imposed three antitrust fines against Google worth billions of dollars. relied on the issuance of large fines, including

It’s the first time the EU has told a tech giant that it should split up a major part of its business for violating the EU’s strict antitrust laws, but what that means, following preliminary findings. No details have been revealed as to what will happen.

Google can now defend itself by arguing before the committee makes a final decision. The company disagreed with the findings and said it would respond accordingly, adding that the EU investigation focused on a narrow segment of the company’s advertising business.

Dan Taylor, vice president of global advertising at Google, said: “Google’s ad technology tools help websites and apps fund content, enabling businesses of all sizes to effectively reach new customers. Google will continue to partner with publishers and advertisers. We are fully committed to creating value for ‘this highly competitive field. ”

The Commission’s decision is based on whether Google violated block competition rules by favoring its own online display ad technology services at the expense of competing publishers, advertisers and ad tech services. began a formal investigation in June 2021.

Online display ads are banners and text that appear on websites, such as newspaper homepages, that are personalized based on an Internet user’s browsing history.

European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager said Google is dominant on both sides of the advertising sales market. By giving preferential treatment to its own ad exchange, Google has abused its position to strengthen its ability to charge high fees for its services, the commission said.

Google represents the interests of both buyers and sellers. And at the same time, he said at a press conference that Google has rules for how supply and demand should be met. “This creates a substantial and pervasive conflict of interest.”

Vestager added that if Google sells its real-time marketplace for buying and selling ads, as well as tools for publishers to manage their ads, we will end our conflict of interest.

The commission is seeking a forced sale because past lawsuits that ended in fines and a demand to stop Google’s anti-competitive behavior didn’t work, and the company put on another disguise to continue its old practices. He said it’s because he’s forgiving

“This is a big problem,” said the committee, which shows a complete loss of trust in Google and all trust in behavioral remedies that would require it to change the way it operates, said the chief executive of competing search engine Kerkoo. CEO Rich Stables said. Two of the past Google antitrust lawsuits in the EU.

Google’s ad tech business is also under investigation by the UK’s antitrust watchdog and faces lawsuits seeking to sell its digital advertising tools in the US.

Authorities in Europe and the U.S. recognize the only way to address this egregious conflict of interest is to force Google to sell part of its business, said Open Market Group, a proponent of stronger antitrust enforcement. said Max von Thun, head of the Institute’s European office. .

He said the commission’s move underscores the power race the authorities have when they operate in parallel.

The city of Brussels has so far fined Google more than €8 billion (currently $8.6 billion) in three antitrust lawsuits involving the Android mobile operating system and its shopping and search advertising services. The company has appealed all three fines.

EU regulators could impose fines of up to 10% of annual revenue, and could fine Google along with the sale order.

Google brought in $54.5 billion in ad revenue in the first three months of this year, and YouTube generated nearly $6.7 billion in ad revenue, but streaks of decline as companies became more cautious with their spending.

