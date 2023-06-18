Google Doodle honors Kamala Sohony: How she made CV Raman change attitudes towards women in science institutions





A Google Doodle on Sunday (June 18) honored scientist Kamala Sokhony on his 112th birthday. Kamala Sohony was the first Indian woman to receive a PhD in science, for her research on the palm extract ‘neela’ that could combat malnutrition in children in tribal communities in India. Awarded.

Sohony’s path has never been an easy one. She had to face the hurdle of gender bias within the scientific community, including Nobel laureate CV Raman.

She passed away on June 28, 1998.

early life

Kamala Sohony (née Bhagvat) was born on June 18, 1911 in what is now Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Her father Narayanarao Bhagvat and her younger brother Madhavrao Bhagvat were both chemists trained at the Tata Institute of Science (now Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore).

Following in their footsteps, Kamala graduated with honors from the University of Bombay in 1933 with a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry (Master) and Physics (Minor). After that, she applied for her master’s degree at her IISc led by Mr. Raman.

Run-in with CV Raman

Raman rejects Kamala’s application, saying “I am not going to accept girls in my institute”. Undaunted, young Kamala traveled to Bangalore to confront Raman.

In 1997, at an event to celebrate her at the Baba Atomic Research Center (BARC), Ms. Sohony told members of the Indian Women Scientists Association (IWSA) that Raman was a great scientist, but a very He said he was narrow-minded. I will never forget the way he treated me just because I was a woman.

She demanded that Raman complete the course with honors, but in the end Raman granted her admission with some conditions. Even then, Raman did not accept me as a regular student. This was a huge insult to me. The prejudice against women in those days was terrible. What would happen if even a Nobel Prize winner acted like that? Sohony said at an event in 1997:

The conditions that Raman imposed on her were that she was not a regular student, that her work would not be officially recognized until Raman approved it, that she would be placed on probation for a long period of time, and that her male colleagues would disrespect her. It is thought that the purpose was not to scatter the

Sohony completed her studies with honors and secured admission to Cambridge University in England in 1936. The incident caused Raman to change her mind about women, and from that year on she enrolled several students each year, Sohony said.

Work at Cambridge and afterward

At Cambridge, Sohony completed his PhD in just 14 months, with a dissertation of only 40 pages. During her studies, she worked on potatoes and discovered the enzyme cytochrome C, a type of protein in mitochondria that plays an important role in cellular respiration. In 1939 she returned to India to serve her country.

She was Dean of Biochemistry at Lady Hardinge University, New Delhi. Later, she served as Deputy Director of the Coonor Nutrition Institute before joining the Royal Institute of Science in Mumbai. Here she studied different foods to identify the nutrients they contain.

According to an article published on the website of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Kolkata, at the suggestion of the first President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, she created a drink made from palm extract. It is said that he worked on Neela. . Her research has proven that Neela is an excellent source of Vitamin C as well as other vitamins, plus Neela contains sulfhydryl compounds that protect the vitamin during storage. Thinking it would be a good and cheap supplement for poor tribes, she worked to spread the drink. The introduction of neela into the diet of malnourished children and pregnant women in the tribe has greatly improved their health. ”

She also worked with the Aarey Milk project manager to improve the quality of the milk produced.

In 1947 she married MV Sohony, an actuary. The couple lived in Mumbai.

Apart from her studies, Kamala Sohony was also one of the founding members of the Consumer Advocacy Association, a consumer protection organization.

