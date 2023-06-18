Silicon Heartland: Buffalo’s Technology Revolution





It was during the South by Southwest festival that former Congressman Chris Jacobs, who spoke on gun violence, is a special correspondent for CNBC and founder of media events platform Silicon Dragon Ventures. I happened to hear a lecture by Rebecca A. Fannin. Fannin was at the start of a road tour for his new book Silicon Heartland: Changing the Midwest from Rust Belt to Tech Belt. Investigated through a long-running grassroots interview series in core regions during the pandemic, her book’s mission directly follows the transformative journey of a former Rust Belt city evolving into a burgeoning tech belt hub. was to investigate. Jacobs, now president of real estate developer Avalon Development, was immediately intrigued by Rebecca’s work because it resonated with his own commitment to fostering the tech ecosystem.

Rebecca A. Fannin

Jacobs invited Fannin to visit Buffalo. His hope was that she would see firsthand the amazing transformation of the city from a Rust Belt city to a thriving tech hub, and perhaps spread the word about it on her upcoming book tour. . Fannin, intrigued by her prospects, accepted her invitation. This marked the beginning of Silicon Her Heartland Her Buffalo Her Event, an event that brought together the most influential figures in Buffalo’s burgeoning tech scene.

Fannin has had a storied career in journalism, with a particular focus on reporting innovation and business in emerging markets. This background makes her an expert in trend spotting. Starting with the Dayton morning papers, she worked at San Francisco tech publication Red Herring, where she found herself in the middle of her dot-com craze. She then became one of the first American journalists to cover the Chinese entrepreneurial boom, offering her unique perspective on the global tech landscape.

Her latest book, Silicon Heartland, explores trends in tech-focused cities, and Buffalo, which feels like a Midwestern city to her, is a prime example. Once known as an industrial city, Buffalo is now transforming into a vibrant tech hub. Rebecca said Buffalo outperformed other former Rust Belt cities in terms of demographic trends, education levels, poverty rates, new developments such as tech parks, and startups scaling with accelerators and venture capital. I observe that

Rebecca shares her insights at the Silicon Heartland Buffalo 2023 event on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The event will be held at the Seneca One Auditorium in Buffalo, NY and will include presentations, roundtable discussions and speaking engagements. Autograph session and networking reception. Attendees can join the event live or watch the live stream.

The event will feature panel discussions with prominent guests. Among them is Bill Maggio, his managing partner at Lorraine Capital, who has an extensive track record in growing life sciences-based companies. The Reverend James Giles, director of human resources for battery manufacturer Viridi Parente and a Buffalo community leader for almost 50 years, will also join the panel. An advocate for homegrown tech talent in West New York, TechBuffalo President and CEO Sarah Tanbakuchi brings insight into the discussion alongside her Marnie LaVigne, Launch NY President and CEO.

The panel will be moderated by Chris Jacobs, who created the event. This comprehensive discussion sheds light on Buffalo’s technological revolution and the new opportunities it brings, and promises to further establish Buffalo’s place on the map of the new Silicon Heartland.

silicone heartland buffalo

Buffalo’s Tech Revolution: Ongoing!

Comprehensive discussion of new opportunities

Tuesday, June 20, 5:30-7:00 PM EDT

For more information about the event, please visit the event page here.

If you would like to learn more about Rebecca A. Fannin and her work, you can visit her profile and purchase her book here.

Information about the panelists can be found here: Bill Maggio, Reverend James Giles, Marnie Lavigne, Sarah Tambacuci.

