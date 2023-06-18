Google shuts down album archives — here’s how to back up your photos





For those of you who regularly used Google Hangouts or one of Google’s other messaging apps that have been discontinued in favor of Google Chat, we have bad news. Google is ending Album His Archives, a gallery of images and videos shared on the old Google service for many years. . If you haven’t backed up your content yet, back it up now.

Google warned users in an email earlier this week that “some content only available in the Album Archive will be removed starting July 19.” This includes some Google Hangouts data currently stored within his albums archive, background images uploaded to his Gmail theme picker prior to 2018, small thumbnail pictures, album comments, and “nice Yes!” is included. A banner on the Album Archive Support page states that the service will no longer be available after July 19, 2023.

Google is urging users to download a copy of the album archive data via Google Takeout. By doing so, you can receive a download link by email or transfer your data to one of the best cloud storage services such as Google Drive, IDrive, OneDrive, Dropbox.

While the email makes it pretty clear that some of the data stored in the Album Archive will be permanently lost after July 19th, the support page states that you will still be able to access your data through other Google services after next month. It has been suggested that it may be possible. The support page states that after July 19th, users will still be able to “view and manage” content on other Google services such as Blogger, Hangouts (now Chat), Google Photos, and your default Google account. there is If you use email, please note that the Google Takeout download link is only valid for 7 days.

It’s no wonder some people are confused by this discrepancy between the email and the support page. In any case, there is no problem following Google’s suggestion to obtain a copy of the images and videos currently stored in the albums his archives. At the very least, it might be a wonderful trip to trace your memories. In the meantime, why not check out the best photo storage and sharing sites to help you keep track of everything? Or if you’re an avid smartphone videographer snapping with the best camera phones? We also have a list of the best photo organizer apps so you can avoid endless scrolling through your camera roll.

