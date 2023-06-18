Balaji Srinivasan Warns Apple, Microsoft, Google May Cooperate With Governments In Seizing Cryptocurrencies From Citizens





A former Coinbase chief technology officer has warned that some of the world’s most prominent tech companies could one day betray the American public.

In a new interview on the Impact Theory podcast, Balaji Srinivasan says tech giants such as Apple, Microsoft and Google could help them if G7 countries decide to allow digital asset seizures. I’m here.

Countries may decide to seize digital assets in the future as they seek to recover from economic turmoil, according to Bitcoin (BTC) bull Srinivasan. If ordered, he said, the tech giant could easily scan our devices to find the private keys and hand them over to the authorities.

G7 countries will face serious problems and will face more financial difficulties. And much of the world depends on whether the G7 countries and China can seize digital assets. If we can do that, it will be like a turning point in history.It means that there is a total state [into] CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency), etc.

if you can’t [seize assets]Then there’s another juncture in history where communities basically have digital gold and/or cryptocurrencies and can crowdfund some of their territory, have their own startup associations, and eventually means that you will be able to have what I call a “network nation”.

And then you could go back to the future, like in the 1800s, and take land from land and build towns and things like that, and even build the Alaska Purchase and the Louisiana Purchase and things like that. The turning point is fundamentally, is asset seizure possible in the digital world?

Srinivasan elaborates on why he believes big tech companies could help governments seize digital assets.

The biggest risk factors are actually Apple, Google and Microsoft, who have access to the operating system. Actually that’s what I’m most concerned about. It’s the fact that Apple has software updates, Google can hack into your Google Drive, Microsoft has Windows, and with a state mandate, in theory, they can It means that you can scan your hard drive and make it private. Press a key, then get your digital asset.

I

Don’t miss a beat Subscribe to get email alerts delivered straight to your inbox See price action Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Telegram Surf The Daily Hodl Mix Get the latest news headlines Please review Disclaimer: Opinions expressed on The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should conduct due diligence before making risky investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies or digital assets. Please note that transfers and transactions are made at your own risk and any losses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not endorse the buying or selling of any cryptocurrencies or digital assets. The Daily Hodl is also not an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Image generated: Midjourney

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyhodl.com/2023/06/18/balaji-srinivasan-warns-apple-microsoft-or-google-could-help-government-seize-crypto-from-citizens/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos