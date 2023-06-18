What does the “GPT” in ChatGPT stand for?





ChatGPT, the most exciting innovation of the year, is generative AI software that allows you to have human-like conversations on a variety of subjects. ChatGPT will answer most prompts, even if the answer isn’t always accurate. The “chat” part of the name seems to give it functionality, but what does the “GPT” stand for?

GPT is an acronym for Generative Pre-trained Transformer. To the extent that you are familiar with the technology that powers AI’s large language models, this set of terms essentially describes what this AI product is. Moreover, the “Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer” is not at all tongue-in-cheek.

ChatGPT is the first generative AI product to be made widely available. And while Microsoft and Google quickly followed suit with Bing Chat and Google Bard respectively, most people would probably call their generative AI product ChatGPT.

It’s like calling a tablet an iPad, even if it’s not a tablet. Or tissues or Kleenex. Branding is so important for a product that has never been seen before.

Of course, OpenAI could have chosen something more consumer-friendly. But ChatGPT has a personality. People remember it even if they don’t know what “GPT” means.

OpenAI’s official ChatGPT app has been released on iOS. Image source: OpenAI

By comparison, Bing Chat (Microsoft’s improved ChatGPT) and Google Bard are simpler marketing terms. However, they are not immediately recognizable and therefore not always associated with AI.

Instead of giving the software a descriptive name, OpenAI chose a name that clearly describes the technology that powers AI chatbots. Generative Pre-trained Transformer is a technology that allows us to have conversations with AI. And, as Geeky Gadgets explains, each term has a meaning.

The first is easy. “Generation” refers to the AI’s ability to generate text. This is what the AI ​​does when issuing a prompt. Respond with a text that corresponds to the question. That response was not pre-recorded. or default. The more you use ChatGPT, the more you will notice it.

“Pre-trained” means that ChatGPT has been trained enough to get you here. This language model leveraged large amounts of data from the Internet and user-generated prompts. This allows ChatGPT to understand human language and generate responses to valid questions.

I say valid because ChatGPT has limitations to prevent abuse. Even if I knew the answers to some questions, I wouldn’t provide them.

The last is the “transformer” part. It has nothing to do with the Transformers you may know or love. Instead, Transformer refers to the neural network architecture used by OpenAI. This allows the AI ​​to understand the context of the language. And this is a key feature for products like ChatGPT, which understands human language and responds as well.

After all, it doesn’t matter if you know what ChatGPT means if you know what it does and how it works. But I think it’s very important to familiarize yourself with ChatGPT and similar products. With generative AI software expected to hit stores in most consumer technology gadgets in the near future, there will likely be even better ChatGPT variants in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bgr.com/tech/what-does-the-gpt-in-chatgpt-even-stand-for/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos