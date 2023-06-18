Ex-Google president buys licensed luxury yacht E24





Antigua authorities have long sought to remove licensed superyachts. Eric Schmidt has now bought it for over 700 million Norwegian kroner.

Eric Schmidt was CEO of Google from 2001 to 2011. Photo: LUCY NICHOLSON / Reuters / NTB Published: Published:

Former Google president Eric Schmidt has bought the licensed superyacht Alpha Nero for $67.6 million (equivalent to about 707 million kroner), Bloomberg writes.

The luxury yacht was abandoned on the Caribbean island of Antigua in March 2022 as a result of sanctions against Russia.

Mr. Schmind won the boat at an auction on Friday, according to Antigua’s ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Saunders.

The superyacht became subject to US sanctions rules after the US named Russian billionaire Andrei Guryev as the owner of the boat.

According to Bloomberg, the U.S. Treasury Department said Mr. Guryev bought the yacht for $120 million in 2014, a claim he denied.

1.2 million per month per employee

The Antigua government formally seized the yacht in April this year, and authorities are working hard to remove it.

The yacht crew alone cost about NOK 1.2 million per month.

Antigua port director Darwin Telemak said in an interview that Alfa Nero was put up for auction on Friday, but Andrei Guryev’s daughter bid at the last minute, claiming it was hers.

A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be used to cover expenses accumulated while the luxury yacht is in the Caribbean Gulf.

At over 81 meters long, the yacht includes a pool that can be used as a helicopter platform.

among the richest people in the world

Eric Schmidt was CEO of Google from 2001 to 2011.

He resigned from Google’s parent company Alphabet’s board of directors after 18 years in June 2019, but remained a technical advisor until February 2020.

According to Forbes magazine, Schmidt’s fortune is $20.3 billion, which is worth more than 212 billion kroner. This puts him at number 82 on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s richest people.

According to the Financial Times, Schmidt has launched a new AI fund worth $125 million in Fjord to support research on the biggest artificial intelligence challenges.

