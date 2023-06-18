Meta’s AI program catches up with employee retirements: WSJ





The WSJ reports that Meta has lost a third of its publicly available AI researchers since OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November. The White House disparaged the big tech giant at its AI Leadership Summit in May. Researchers who left the company reportedly cited burnout and a lack of confidence in the meta’s direction. Loading Something is loading.

Meta’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, once invested heavily in advances in artificial intelligence, but layoffs and retirements of researchers have forced the tech giant to become a competitor. lagging behind.

As AI continues to evolve, Meta seeks to position itself among industry leaders like OpenAI. The Wall Street Journal reported that the company lost at least a third of its published AI research researchers last year to burnout and a lack of trust in meta, making the challenge daunting. could become

In 2013, Zuckerberg hired AI’s “godfather” Yann LeCun to lead Meta’s AI advancement efforts, but the White House called the company “a company at the forefront of AI innovation.” Removed from summit invite list.

The company is now working to correct its past mistakes in shifting its focus away from generative AI, even as employees urged Meta to follow a new direction, the WSJ reports.

Under LeCun, AI researchers found it difficult to push the large language models that would make programs like ChatGPT possible, people familiar with the matter told the WSJ. Still, at a town hall meeting with employees in June, Zuckerberg praised the company’s progress in AI.

“Last year we saw some really incredible breakthroughs, qualitative breakthroughs, in generative AI,” he said.

According to the WSJ, Meta lost a number of researchers last year who said they were burnt out or questioned the company’s future in AI. Even more employees left when OpenAI released his ChatGPT in November, effectively accelerating the AI ​​innovation race. Already one of his AI competitors, image generator Midjourney, has caught his attention within a year of its launch thanks to the viral fake images of Pope Francis and Donald Trump.

In an internal survey conducted between April 26 and May 10, only 26% of Meta employees who responded said they were confident in their company’s leadership.

Meta did not immediately respond to an insider’s request for comment.

Zuckerberg called 2023 “the year of efficiency” in his February earnings call. Meta laid off more than 11,000 employees in November and kept projects on hold for months afterward.

