Google message compose UI is too crowded





Recently, given Google’s addition of Magic Compose (too crowded) and Apple’s redesign with iOS 17 (too simple), I’ve been wondering about the interface for typing and sending messages in the chat app. .

at the bottom of SMS/MMS conversations in the Google app[テキスト メッセージ]Fields include an emoji, GIF, smiley face that opens a sticker picker, and a microphone icon that you press and hold to record a voice message.

Next to the field is a plus button that opens a grid of things you can send: galleries, GIFs, stickers, files, locations, contacts, schedule to send. Finally, there’s a dedicated gallery button that makes it easy to browse recent photos and snap a photo right away.

I think this Google Messages UI is fine, but the upcoming Magic Compose addition to the right of the gallery makes it too crowded. You’ll see glowing message icons to analyze past messages and generate replies, and glowing pencils when you type a message you want to declutter.

Magic Compose appeared to the left of the smiley icon in text fields before Google began rolling out the beta widely. It seemed less crowded to me and the length of the pill remained the same.

Each action is important to some user group, so it’s not as simple as removing the icon, but some actions are better candidates than others.

For some people, sending voice messages is very important. As such, Google Messages is planning a major redesign that offers a more dedicated, full-pane interface that doesn’t require you to hold down a button like we’ve enabled here. It looks really nice, so I hope it goes on sale soon. Sending images is a very important shortcut and recently redesigned, the dedicated gallery cannot be removed. People have other ways to access it from the keyboard, the smiley shortcuts to emoji/gifs/stickers are probably used very often, but this is what Magic Compose has to offer. I would argue that it is something that can be removed. For Gboard, there is a similar button to the left of the spacebar, as well as the ability to place shortcuts in the suggestions toolbar. I personally don’t use the “plus” button, but it’s the best way to make your message show everything it can send. This is necessary as his UI for education, but Google could add galleries significantly to the general media section of files, places and contacts. Photo selection is still the main focus there.

One interesting comparison is iMessage’s upcoming iOS 17 redesign. The current Messages UI in iOS 16 has a text field with a voice dictation icon on the right, and you can open a row of iMessage apps next to it when you launch the camera from the left. This will display key actions such as browsing photo galleries, sending audio messages, Memoji, stickers, and many other third-party expressive features.

Some people don’t like that the gallery is hidden there, but I would argue that this is a fairly compact UI. Unfortunately it doesn’t work on Android. It’s because Gboard’s suggestion strips conflict, showing two carousels on top of each other against his otherwise crowded UI.

With iOS 17, Apple is removing the single “plus” sign camera and app icons that open a scrollable, full-screen UI. First-party actions appear first in the list: Camera, Photos, Stickers, Cash, Audio, and Location. Swiping reveals third-party actions, but the interface looks terrible in terms of reach and one-handed usability.

Designing the UI for such a major default app is no easy task, by any stretch of the imagination. Apple is very minimalist and requires a lot of steps to access core features, but Google Messages is a bit more practical and less visually cluttered for surfers. .

FTC: We use automated affiliate links to earn income. more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2023/06/18/google-messages-crowded/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos