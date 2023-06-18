Grant aims to reduce congestion on Bay Bridge with new technology





The $11.9 million federal grant will be used to ease seasonal traffic flows and benefit residents of underserved Eastern Shore communities.

Ocean City, Maryland The Maryland Department of Transportation has received hundreds of federal grants to introduce new technology to improve safety and reduce congestion on Maryland’s East Shore Route 50 (Ocean Gateway). million dollars will be spent.

Advanced Transportation Technology and Innovation Grant worth $11.9 million awarded to Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Agency to deploy state-of-the-art software, sensors, traffic cameras and message signs along 113 miles of U.S. Highway 50 It is now possible.

“Emerging technologies are giving us new tools to monitor, predict and respond to traffic congestion and safety concerns,” said Maryland Secretary of Transportation Paul J. Wiedefeld. Stated. This support from our federal partners will benefit the residents of Eastern Shore communities and the millions of people who visit this beautiful part of the state each year. “

Grant-supported smart technology will improve safety, improve freight delivery efficiency and enhance mobility in historically disadvantaged and underserved East Coast communities along U.S. Route 50 helps. Once installed, the hardware and software will monitor congestion in real time, predict flows, and adjust the timing of traffic lights to create gaps, making it safer and more efficient for local traffic on side streets to reach US 50. You will be able to enter and exit.

The grant will also support the installation of warning and travel information signs by the State Highway Administration, as well as the installation of additional live traffic cameras along walkways. Installation he plans to begin in late 2026.

The State Highway Administration estimates that the new technology will save drivers about 2.5 million hours driving along congested streets.

State Highway Administrator Tim Smith said, “This grant will allow us to take advantage of innovative technology that will help address severe traffic congestion along this important corridor.” “The deployment of these technologies will enable us to better serve our customers and connect people to opportunities in life.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the app now for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get the latest news, weather and important news right at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC Newsletter: Your Predictions. your commute. your news. Sign up for our Capitol Break-in Email Newsletter for the latest news and investigative summaries regarding the January 6, 2021 Capitol Riot.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wusa9.com/article/traffic/us-50-maryland-eastern-short-congestion-grant/65-d823d8d3-295d-4138-ac31-15d4df65a368 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos