Google Pixel 8 could get a big display upgrade





According to a leading source, the display is one of the components slated for a major upgrade in the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro compared to last year’s Pixel 7 devices.

That’s according to Android Authority’s normally trusted Kamila Wojciechowska, who says the Pixel 8 will increase the maximum refresh rate to 120Hz from the Pixel 7’s 90Hz. The Pixel 8 Pro like her Pixel 7 Pro she’s stuck at 120Hz, but both phones offer a wide range of refresh rates across the board, which should improve battery life.

It also increases brightness. The Pixel 8 seems to have a maximum HDR brightness of 1,400 nits, while the Pixel 8 Pro goes up to 1,600 nits. Both the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro peaked at 1,000 nits in HDR brightness.

However, the display is smaller. The Pixel 8’s screen has reportedly been shrunk from 6.3 inches to 6.17 inches (while maintaining the same 2400 x 1800 pixel resolution), while the Pixel 8 Pro’s screen is 6.70 inches instead of 6.71 and has a resolution of It is said to be 2992 x 1344 pixels (down from the Google Pixel 7 Pro’s 3120 x 1440 pixels).

Whether or not there is a curve

Calculating these dimensions and resolutions, we can see that the Pixel 8’s pixels per inch has increased from 417 to 427, while the Pixel 8 Pro has dropped from 512 to 490. These are relatively small differences, but they can be hard to spot.

Part of the reason for these changes appears to be the new display panels Google is sourcing for these phones. A larger corner radius is mentioned (see previous leak). The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, switches from a screen with curved edges to a completely flat screen (like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8, but not the Pixel 7 Pro).

We love what we’ve heard about the Google Pixel 8 smartphones so far, and at least the much improved display specs in terms of refresh rate and brightness should give potential buyers a chance to get their hands on it. It will give you new reasons.

We’ve already heard rumors about increased performance coming from Pixel 8 phones and better camera modules in phones. Some even have a built-in thermometer. If Google follows its usual schedule, it should be released around October.

