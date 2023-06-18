Is Open Source AI Threatening Tech Giants?





Open source navigation image

Getty

Open source AI can be defined as software engineers who collaborate on various artificial intelligence projects that are open to the public for development. The goal is to better integrate computing and humanity.

In early March, the open source community obtained Metas LLaMA and leaked it to the public. In just one month, we have created a highly innovative open-source AI model variant with instruction tuning, quantization, quality enhancement, human evaluation, multi-modality, RLHF, and more.

The open source model is faster, more customizable, more private, and more capable. With $100 and 13 billion parameters, they are doing what even market leaders struggle with. One of his open source solutions, Vicuna, is an open source chatbot that achieves GPT-4 with 90%* ChatGPT quality.

Who wants to pay a hefty premium for OpenAI Chat GPT4? Is there an open source option with 90% better performance compared to the free one?

Open source AI is beating out Google and ChatGPT, according to a new report from The Information. According to the report, the performance of the open-source AI model is now “very close” to Google and ChatGPT creator OpenAI’s proprietary model.

The findings of this report are important because they suggest that open source AI is becoming a viable alternative to proprietary AI models. This could have a big impact on the AI ​​industry as it could lead to more competition and innovation.

The author of the report, Ion Stoika, a professor of computer science at the University of California, Berkeley, said the rise of open-source AI is due to many factors, including increased availability of data and computing resources.

Stoika also said that open-source AI has become more accessible to developers, resulting in a wider range of applications being developed.

The report’s findings are good news for businesses and developers looking for affordable, ethical, and accessible AI solutions. Open-source AI models offer a viable alternative to proprietary models and may become even more popular in the future.

Here are some additional details from the article:

Open source AI models are developed by a community of developers rather than by a single company. This means more transparency and accountability. Open-source AI models are often more affordable than proprietary models. This is because the same license fees are not charged. Open-source AI models are more flexible and customizable than proprietary models. This is because it is not tied to any particular platform or framework.

The rise of open source AI is a positive development for the AI ​​industry. This will make AI more accessible, affordable and more transparent. This broadens the range of applications that can be developed, benefiting both businesses and consumers.

With all this in mind, MIT writer Will Douglas Haven’s excellent article notes that while there is a great deal of collaboration among the open source community, legal risks and concerns about AI , which warns you that you will probably need to make changes.

As noted in his research article, he quotes Dave Willner, head of OpenAI’s trust and safety team. He was thinking about how to reconcile transparency and security. And as these technologies become more powerful, there is actually some tension between them. …. Much of the norm and thinking in AI has been shaped by the academic research community, which emphasizes collaboration and transparency so that people can build on each other’s work, Willner said.

While we are working to strike a stronger balance, open source continues to bring tremendous value to enterprises to take advantage of more cost-effective AI techniques, and we are currently In this fast-paced, more intelligent world we live in, enabling access is key.

The business value of open source AI

Here are some examples of how open source AI is being used to benefit businesses and consumers.

Healthcare: AI is being used to develop new diagnostic tools and treatments for disease. For example, AI is being used to develop new cancer detection tools that can identify tumors faster than traditional methods. AI is also being used to develop new treatments for diseases, such as personalized cancer treatments. Finance: AI is being used to improve fraud detection and risk assessment. For example, AI is being used to identify fraudulent transactions in real time. AI is also being used to assess the risk of lending to businesses and consumers. Customer service: AI is being used to automate customer service tasks such as answering questions and solving problems. For example, AI is being used to create chatbots that can answer customer questions 24/7. AI is also being used to develop new tools to help customer service representatives solve problems faster. Product development: AI is being used to develop new products and services that are more personalized and efficient. For example, AI is being used to develop new recommendation engines that can suggest products that customers might be interested in. AI is also being used to develop new manufacturing processes that can produce products more efficiently.

Conclusion

These are just a few examples of how open source AI is being harnessed to benefit businesses and consumers. AI is a powerful technology with the potential to revolutionize many industries. As AI continues to develop, we expect to see even more innovative applications that improve our lives. It remains to be seen how Google, OpenAI, and now for-profit Meta will embrace these intensifying market dynamics.

Research notation:

Special thanks to Rehmat Orakzai for his research contributions in advocating the value of open source AI and for his significant contribution to this research article.

References:

Afzal and DA’s Patel “We have no moat and neither does OpenAI,” leaked internal Google document claims open source AI surpasses Google and OpenAI, May 4, 2023.

del Principe, A. Top 10 open AI platforms to try.

Heaven, Will D. The open source AI boom is building on Big Tech’s handouts. How long will it last? MIT review.

Examples of other OpenAI model sources

Many of the OpenAI models are built on top of LLaMA, an open-source large-scale language model released by Meta AI. Others use a large public data set called Pile, put together by the open-source nonprofit EleutherAI.

HuggingChat, a chatbot from Hugging Face, a startup that advocates for free and open access to AI, is an open-source corpus fine-tuned for conversation called Open Assistant, trained with the help of about 13,000 people. Built on a scale language model. It is also built on Metas LLaMA.

StableLM is an open-source large-scale language model also released in March 2023 by Stability AI, the company behind the hit text-to-image model Stable Diffusion. Stability AI has released StableVicuna, a version of StableLM optimized for conversations similar to Open Assistant and HuggingChatis. (Note: StableLM is the stability answer to GPT-4 and StableVicuna is the answer to ChatGPT.)

And yes, there are others:

Alpaca (from Stanford University team)

Cerebras-GPT from AI company Cerebras. Most of these models are built on the LLaMA or EleutherAI datasets and models. Cerebras-GPT follows a template set by DeepMind.

Dolly by software company Databricks

LoRA represents model updates as low-rank factorizations and is therefore a powerful technique that reduces the size of update matrices by up to thousands of times. This allows you to fine-tune your model at a fraction of the cost and time. Being able to personalize language models in hours on consumer hardware is a breakthrough innovation, especially for goals that involve incorporating new and diverse knowledge in near real time.

Definition of terms:

Artificial intelligence is the branch of computer science that develops programs and algorithms (step-by-step processes designed to solve problems and answer questions) that help make machines behave in a more human way. There are several subfields of this science, including:

Natural Language Processing (NLP). Develop natural interactions between humans and computers. NLP is software that helps machines process human language, create understandable words, and interact with humans through language. Machine learning (ML) prioritizes a machine’s ability to analyze information and make recommendations and decisions based on a dataset provided to it. Computer vision is the creation of machines that can understand and interpret visual information (images, photographs, etc.). Robotics physically performs tasks without microscopic human control, including human interaction. Robots are great for very routine and repetitive tasks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/cindygordon/2023/06/18/is-opensource-ai-threatening-the-tech-titans/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos