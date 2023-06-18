Tradition Meets Tech Innovation at SCFAI | James’s Vlog





By JAMES ALEXANDER|June 18, 2023

The Chongqing-Blooming June Graduation Art Exhibition has become a well-known event in China’s national art scene, where more than 1,300 up-and-coming artists from the Sichuan Academy of Fine Arts (SCFAI) showcase their masterpieces to the public. and some artists are accepting bids. From art lovers around the world.

The exhibition is free and open to the public at the SCFAI Museum from May 31st until June 18th (Sun). More than 400,000 people are expected to visit the diverse and creative works on display during the period.

In this video blog, iChongqing reporter James Alexander rushed into the venue among the enthusiastic crowd, and received the enthusiastic suggestions of SCFAI administrators, who combined new energy, traditional Chinese culture and technological innovation Explore a diverse range of works on the subject of statues and even digital projections that display antiquity. Seasonology through artistic expression.

Despite being a relative novice when it comes to artwork, James had the good fortune to meet both staff and alumni within the exhibition halls, learning first-hand the essence and sources of inspiration behind their work. Explain the importance of this event for both the university and society at large.

